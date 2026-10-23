Mumbai Local Train Commuters Demand More Women’s Coaches, Lower AC Fares Amid Overcrowding And Delays

Commuters raised concerns over overcrowding, inadequate services and passenger facilities during public outreach meetings with Central and Western Railway officials in Mumbai | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 22: Overcrowded local trains, inadequate women’s coaches and delays in suburban services dominated a public interaction between commuters and railway officials on Thursday, with passengers seeking urgent action on issues affecting their daily journeys.

From more slow locals for Kalwa, Mumbra and Diva to lower AC local fares and better enforcement against unauthorised passengers, commuters placed a range of demands before Central and Western Railway officials.

The meetings were held to hear passenger grievances and identify areas requiring intervention. Secretary of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, Government of India, Nivedita Shukla Verma, interacted with passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, along with Central Railway General Manager Rajiv Shrivastava and Mumbai Division Divisional Railway Manager Hiresh Meena. Western Railway General Manager Ramashray Pandey held a similar interaction at Mumbai Central.

Commuters Seek More Local Services

Commuters travelling from Dombivli and Badlapur highlighted the difficulty of boarding and alighting trains amid heavy rush. Passengers also sought fast local services from Diva.

Another grievance concerned the lack of adequate slow locals for Kalwa, Mumbra and Diva after the 9.25 am service from Thane, leaving commuters with limited options during the morning rush.

More Women’s Coaches, Lower AC Fares

Rupali Deshmukh, who travels between Mulund and CSMT, sought an increase in the number of women’s coaches and pointed out that only two women-special local services operate in the evening.

Passengers also demanded lower AC local fares, retention of general coaches in mail and express trains, and reservation of one unreserved coach for women.

Affordability of AC locals emerged as another concern. Passenger Baburao Kushwaha said lower fares would allow more women and senior citizens to travel comfortably.

Responding to the demand, Meena said the request for a fare reduction would be conveyed to senior officials. No immediate decision on the proposal was announced.

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Concerns Over Hygiene and Safety

Basic facilities and passenger safety also featured prominently. Kishor Jadhav complained about the lack of drinking water on Platform 8 at Dadar station, while Ravindra Lingayat raised concerns over the unhygienic handling of onions and potatoes by bhel vendors.

Panwarilal Mohar alleged that unauthorised passengers occupying coaches reserved for persons with disabilities continued to cause difficulties despite complaints.

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