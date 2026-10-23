Caught On Cam: Woman Doctor Slapped By Accused During Medical Examination At Wardha Primary Health Centre In Maharashtra; Doctors Threaten OPD Shutdown | Screengrab

Wardha: A woman medical officer was allegedly slapped by a man brought by police for a medical examination at a primary health centre in Maharashtra’s Wardha district, triggering outrage among government doctors. CCTV footage of the incident at Talegaon Shyamji Pant in Arvi taluka has surfaced, showing the accused allegedly slapping the doctor during the examination process.

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The incident took place at the Talegaon Primary Health Centre, where Dr Shraddha Bhumre was on duty. According to a report by Marathi news portal Loksatta, five police personnel had brought the accused, identified as Kadir Ali Razzaq Ali, to the facility for a medical examination before he was produced before a court.

The examination had reportedly been completed, and the accused was asked to sign the necessary documents. After signing, he allegedly turned towards Dr Bhumre and slapped her. The police personnel present intervened and restrained him. The incident reportedly left other patients and healthcare staff at the facility shocked. The accused is said to be a local resident with previous criminal cases registered against him.

Medical Officers Condemn Alleged Assault

The assault has sparked anger among government medical officers, who have raised concerns over the safety of doctors and healthcare workers while performing their duties. The Gazetted Medical Officers’ Association met Wardha District Collector Vanmathi C and submitted a representation condemning the incident.

The association also communicated the matter to the Maharashtra Association of Gazetted Medical Officers (MAGMO), the state-level organisation, and warned of further action if its demands were not addressed.

Doctors Demand Action Against Police Personnel

According to the doctors’ association, the five police personnel accompanying the accused failed to take adequate precautions to prevent the assault. The association has demanded stringent legal action against the accused and appropriate action against the police personnel who brought him to the health centre.

The doctors have warned that outpatient department (OPD) services will remain suspended until their demands are addressed. Dr Shridhar Tamhankar, Dr Amol Yelane and Dr Snehal Rathod were among those who communicated the association’s position to the authorities.

The incident has renewed concerns over the security of medical professionals at government healthcare facilities, particularly when they are required to examine accused persons in police custody. The association has made it clear that attacks on medical officers, especially women doctors performing official duties, will not be tolerated. Further details regarding police action in the case are awaited.

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