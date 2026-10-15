Kalyan Dumping Ground Supervisor Allegedly Slapped During BJP MLA Sulabha Gaikwad's Visit, Four Booked | File Pic

Kalyan: The Khadakpada police have registered a case against four persons following allegations of assault, abuse and threats against a supervisor at the Umbarde dumping ground during BJP MLA Sulabha Gaikwad’s visit. The complaint was lodged by supervisor Kiran Rasal, who alleged that he was slapped near his left ear, leaving him unable to hear properly.

The accused have been identified as BJP functionary Vijay Joshi, Sandeep Sarvankar, Saurabh Singh and Vinod Tiwari. Police registered the case on Wednesday and initiated an investigation into the incident, which allegedly took place on Monday evening.

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Supervisor alleges assault during MLA's visit

According to the complaint, Rasal was on duty at the dumping ground at around 5 pm when the four men arrived along with MLA Sulabha Gaikwad. He alleged that they abused and threatened him, accused him of consuming alcohol and assaulted him. Rasal denied having consumed alcohol.

The complaint further alleges that Joshi slapped Rasal forcefully near his left ear, following which he experienced difficulty hearing.

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Police register case after complaint

According to police, Rasal approached them after receiving treatment at a private hospital and subsequently recorded his statement. Based on his complaint, the police registered a case against the four accused.

The incident has drawn attention because it allegedly occurred during the MLA’s visit to the dumping ground. However, the allegations against the accused are yet to be established through the investigation.

Khadakpada police are conducting further inquiries into the matter.

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