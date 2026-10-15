Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik Orders Distribution Of 2 Lakh Free Grocery Kits To Drought-Hit Families In Dharashiv | File Pic

Thane, October 15, 2026: Demonstrating a profound commitment to social welfare, Maharashtra Transport Minister and Dharashiv Guardian Minister Pratap Sarnaik has launched a large-scale humanitarian initiative to distribute 200,000 free grocery and festive kits to drought-affected farming families across the Dharashiv district, ensuring they can celebrate Diwali with dignity and joy.

Recognising the immense hardships faced by farmers battling severe water scarcity and unpredictable weather conditions, Minister Sarnaik inspected the preparation and packaging site today to ensure the seamless execution of the distribution drive.

A complete festive package for the "Annadata"

Prepared with the dedicated support of thousands of women from self-help groups in Lokmanya Nagar, Thane (Ovala-Majiwada constituency), each relief kit contains ten essential festive and household items:

Refined Wheat Flour (Rava)

Sugar

Vegetable Ghee

All-Purpose Flour (Maida)

Gram Flour (Besan)

Fragranced Ubtan (Traditional Body Scrub)

Decorative "Lakshmi Footsteps" Decals

New Year Desk Calendar

Traditional Festival Earthen Lamps (Diya)

Essential food staples and festive provisions

The kits will be delivered directly to the doorsteps of vulnerable farming households ahead of Diwali. Party workers have been mobilised on a war footing to ensure timely and transparent distribution.

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A tradition of compassionate leadership

This initiative follows Minister Sarnaik’s previous welfare campaign in the region, which provided 101 milch cows to distressed farmers to help stabilise their livelihoods. Extending his support beyond his home constituencies of Ovala-Majiwada and Mira-Bhayandar, the minister continues to champion grassroots welfare in remote parts of Dharashiv.

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Speaking to the press during the site inspection, Minister Pratap Sarnaik stated: "Politics should never be limited to mere slogans; true leaders step forward when their people face adversity. A real leader stands by their word and delivers on their promises. Bringing a smile back to the faces of our farmers in Dharashiv is my foremost duty. While critics remain confined to speeches, we take direct, tangible action to ensure every farming family experiences the warmth of Diwali. This is not just a relief package—it is a firm message that the entire state stands resolutely behind our 'Annadata'."

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