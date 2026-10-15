Mumbai Police Grant CJP Permission For Tricolour March At Azad Maidan On Oct 16 |

Mumbai: The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has been granted permission by Mumbai Police to hold a one-day Tricolour march at Azad Maidan on October 16, the police confirmed on Thursday.

Explaining the decision, Mumbai Police said, “As Azad Maidan is a designated protest site, permission has been granted for a day.”

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March organised in solidarity with arrested leaders

According to reports, the march has been organised to express solidarity with CJP leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, who were arrested by Delhi Police earlier this week.

“The programme, scheduled between 10 am and 5 pm on October 16, has been announced in response to the arrests linked to an incident at Jantar Mantar, where the two leaders and other party members allegedly entered the now-denotified protest site without permission and unfurled the national flag. Delhi Police have cited repeated violations of law and attempts to disturb public peace. The two leaders were sent to five days of judicial custody,” The Indian Express reported.

CJP's Mumbai team has urged supporters to participate in large numbers, carrying the Tricolour as a mark of solidarity with the arrested leaders.

Arrests following Jantar Mantar incident

The march comes after Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were arrested and sent to Tihar Jail in New Delhi for five days. The two allegedly breached barricades and entered Jantar Mantar after it had been denotified as a designated protest site, violating restrictions imposed to maintain law and order.

Similar rally announced in Delhi

Moreover, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on October 14 had announced a 'Lehra Do Tiranga' rally at Central Park in Connaught Place in New Delhi, on October 16 at 5 pm. He has also urged people across the country to organise similar marches in their respective cities.

In a video message, Dipke appealed to people who support the national flag to join the rally and wave the Tricolour, asserting that displaying it should not be treated as a crime.

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“Hello everyone, as you all know, Sourav and Ashu have been put in jail for waving the Tiranga. So, I request all the patriots, all the people who love the Tiranga, on 16th October, at 5 pm, all of you come to Central Park, Connaught Place, with the Tiranga. We will wave our Tiranga there, and we will tell that waving a Tiranga is not a crime,” Dipke said.

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