CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Announces 'Lehra Do Tiranga' Rally At New Delhi's Connaught Place On October 16 | Video | File Pics

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Abhijeet Dipke has announced a 'Lehra Do Tiranga' rally at Central Park in Connaught Place, New Delhi, on October 16 at 5 PM, urging people across the country to organise similar marches in their respective cities.

In a video message, Dipke appealed to people who love the national flag to join the rally and wave the Tricolour, asserting that displaying it should not be treated as a crime.

"Hello everyone, as you all know, Sourav and Ashu have been put in jail for waving the Tiranga. So, I request all the patriots, all the people who love the Tiranga, On 16th October, at 5 pm, all of you come to Central Park, Cannot Place, with the Tiranga. We will wave our Tiranga there, and we will tell that waving a Tiranga is not a crime," Dipke said.

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He also urged people unable to travel to Delhi to organise Tiranga marches in their own cities in the evening.

"And those who cannot come to Delhi, in their own cities, in the evening, take out the Tiranga March and tell these people, these Tana Shahs, that our Tiranga is our pride and waving it is not a crime," he added.

Dipke further said he was prepared for the possibility of being arrested following the rally, but maintained that he would continue to wave the national flag.

"It is possible that after this, I will also be put in jail, but I am not worried about that. My Tiranga is my pride and I will keep waving it," he said.

Read Also Jantar Mantar Protest Row Deepens As Delhi Police Registers FIR Against Journalist Over ACP's...

Netizen Questions Rally Call, Criticises Dipke

Dipke's announcement drew criticism on social media, with an X user questioning the purpose of holding a rally at Connaught Place, where a large Tricolour is already displayed.

"Abhijeet Dipke is once again calling people to gather at Connaught Place on October 16 at 5 PM to hoist the Tricolour. Does this clown even know that a massive Tricolour has already been flying at CP for years? What exactly is he trying to prove with this pointless drama? Looks like he is desperately missing his buddies Ranka and Das and wants to join them behind bars. Delhi Police, if this man is so desperate to get arrested, stop entertaining his drama and let him face the consequences. Let him experience jail life too!" wrote Amit Kumar Sindhi on X.

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Why Have CJP Leaders Saurav Das And Ashutosh Ranka Been Jailed?

CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka have been jailed in New Delhi's Tihar Jail for five days following their arrest for breaching the Jantar Mantar area. The two breached barriers and entered the site after it had been denotified as a designated protest location, violating restrictions imposed to maintain law and order.

Videos circulating on the internet show the leaders crossing the barriers at Jantar Mantar and waving the Tricolour at the site.

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While Dipke has claimed that Das and Ranka have been jailed for waving the national flag, the stated grounds for their arrest concern their violation of restrictions governing entry into the denotified protest site. The distinction is central to the narrative surrounding the CJP's planned rally and its claim that waving the Tricolour led to the leaders' imprisonment.