Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar Defends Rahul Gandhi's Collar-Pulling Gesture, Netizens Question Explanation |

Rufus Miles coined the maxim “Where you stand depends on where you sit” around the mid-20th century. The phrase, now a widely recognised political idiom, suggests that a person's opinions and positions on an issue are often shaped by their role, position or interests within a system.

The maxim has come into focus following Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's clarification after a video showing Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi apparently pulling him by the collar went viral on social media. The incident occurred during the INDIA bloc's October 12 march towards the Supreme Court of India over issues concerning the Election Commission of India (ECI) and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

In a clip from the same march, Gandhi appears to pull his fellow party leader, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, by the collar. Shivakumar, who was walking alongside Gandhi, appears to be pulled backwards as the Congress leader attempts to move forward amid the packed procession. Moments later, Shivakumar is no longer visible immediately beside Gandhi, who continues marching towards the Supreme Court with the crowd.

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DK Shivakumar Defends Rahul Gandhi, Says ‘A 10-Second Video Cannot Tell The Whole Story’

Responding to the controversy, Shivakumar took to his official X account to defend Gandhi, maintaining that the Congress leaders' shared objective was to protect democracy rather than get distracted by the viral footage.

“Our Fight Is for Democracy, Not Distractions. Yesterday’s protest witnessed a sea of people united in the fight against Vote Chori and in defence of our democracy. Shri @RahulGandhi, out of concern for my safety, advised me to return to the vehicle and be cautious. That is the bond we share - one rooted in trust, affection and family. A 10-second video cannot tell the whole story. Let us not lose sight of the real issue: Vote Chori and the fight to safeguard every Indian’s right to vote,” he wrote.

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The Chief Minister's clarification appeared aimed at addressing the criticism directed at Gandhi over the incident. However, the response drew further scrutiny online, with several users questioning his explanation and asking where the vehicle mentioned in his post was, given that the circulating footage appeared to show a large crowd of protesters rather than a vehicle nearby.

Netizens Question Shivakumar's Explanation

The clarification triggered a fresh wave of reactions on social media, with some users accusing Shivakumar of defending Gandhi instead of addressing the apparent physical interaction captured in the video.

An X page named Facts questioned the Chief Minister's explanation, writing, “Advised you to return by pulling your Kurta? Have some shame and leave Congress!”

Another user, Laxman Khirwar, commented, “Another angle. Every angle saying truth about your aukaat.”

Arunudoy Bhattacharjee also criticised Shivakumar's response, arguing that his position as Karnataka's Chief Minister required him to consider the dignity of the state and its people.

“You are free to sacrifice your personal pride at the altar of the Gandhi dynasty. But Karnataka's dignity is not your personal property to surrender. You represent millions of Kannadigas, not merely the wishes of one political family. Explain the video however you like. But remember: Your loyalty belongs to you. Karnataka's self respect belongs to its people,” the user wrote.