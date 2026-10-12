Kerala Congress Demands CJI Surya Kant's Resignation Over 'Law & Order' Remark, Says 'We Will Find Your Replacement' | X @Indian_Analyzer & File Pic

In a move that reeks of overconfidence, the Kerala unit of the Indian National Congress published a message addressed to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, criticising his "matter of law and order, not my domain" remarks in the context of the protests in the national capital.

In a now-deleted post, the Kerala Congress directly addressed the sitting CJI by name and called for his resignation, arguing that if law and order did not fall within his domain, he should step down. The party added that it would find a replacement capable of handling the matter.

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"Dear Surya Kant, if law and order is not your domain, resign now. We will find your replacement who can handle it," the Kerala unit of the Indian National Congress wrote in its message.

The Congress's call for Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's resignation comes amid protests by the Congress, other Opposition parties and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against the Election Commission of India, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Modi government. The protests concern several issues, including alleged vote theft, the deletion of eligible voters' names from electoral rolls, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and Form 6.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Hits Out At Congress

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju criticised the Congress over the post, accusing the party of targeting constitutional institutions and questioning its intentions.

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"I had said it earlier, next target of the Congress Party is Judiciary. Congress wants to destroy all the constitutional and democratic institutions of India. All Anti-India gangs are joining hands. All patriotic Indians will also come together," he said.

CJI Surya Kant's 'Law & Order' Remark

CJI Surya Kant said on Monday that the recent protests against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) in Delhi concerned law and order, which did not fall within his domain. "Ye law and order ka mudda hai. Ye mera vishay nahin hai. (This is a matter of law and order; it doesn't pertain to my domain)," he said when asked about the demonstrations and the restrictions imposed in connection with them.

The Chief Justice, however, emphasised that the "doors of the Supreme Court are open for everybody," including ordinary citizens and lawmakers. He made the remarks when asked how Opposition leaders could raise their grievances after he declined to meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.