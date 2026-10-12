Did Dhruv Rathee's Wife Post 'My Husband Is Missing' On Instagram? Couple Reveals What Exactly Happened

A viral Instagram screenshot claiming that YouTuber Dhruv Rathee 's wife, Juli Rathee, appealed to Delhi Police to release her husband from custody has been debunked by the couple. Both Dhruv and Juli clarified that the now-viral post is 'fake' and that she never shared any such message.

The screenshot, which was shared by ABP on Instagram, allegedly showed Juli claiming that Dhruv was missing, his phone was switched off and he had been taken into custody. It also included an appeal to the police to release him.

"Guys, my husband is missing, and his phone is switched off. All his friends' phones are also switched off. Please Delhi Police release my husband from custody," the fake screenshot of Juli's Instagram story read.

Juli Rathee wife of Dhruv rathee is Requesting to release her Husband . She should have explained her husband while he was busy doing Anti India activities . https://t.co/WaZ7Ji0khf — INDIAN (@hindus47) October 10, 2026

Reacting to the post in ABP's Instagram comments section, Dhruv wrote, "Fake news. She never posted anything." Juli also dismissed the claim, clarifying, "This is not a real post from me. I never wrote that."

Dhruv Rathee Alleges He Was 'Kidnapped' Ahead Of CJP Protest

The viral screenshot surfaced amid the ongoing protests by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Dhruv was also expected to participate in the planned demonstration in Delhi alongside CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and others.

On Sunday, Dhruv alleged that he had been "kidnapped" from his Gurugram residence by people in plain clothes on Saturday, ahead of the protest. In a video shared on X, the YouTuber claimed that around 20 people entered his home at approximately 7 am while he was asleep.

I was not arrested or detained, I was KIDNAPPED. Thank you for your support, here's the full story 👇 https://t.co/gcN8cAUOmY — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) October 11, 2026

According to Dhruv, the individuals took him away before he could establish who they were. He also alleged that he sustained injuries while being taken out of his bedroom.

Dhruv further claimed that he was taken to different police stations and was unable to contact his lawyer or access a phone for around 22 to 23 hours.

Who Is Juli Rathee, Dhruv Rathee's Wife?

Juli Rathee is a German national married to Indian YouTuber Dhruv Rathee. She is active on social media and has appeared in travel videos documenting the couple's experiences in different countries.

While Dhruv is primarily known for his YouTube videos on politics, society, history and current affairs, Juli is more closely associated with travel and lifestyle content. She occasionally features in videos with her husband, giving viewers a glimpse into their travels and personal life.