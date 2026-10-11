Dhruv Rathee Released After Detention; Dipke, 2 Other CJP Leaders Remain Held Ahead Of Fresh Delhi Protest Today

Dhruv Rathee Released After Detention; 3 CJP Leaders Remain Held Ahead Of Fresh Delhi Protest | X - Krish_nvm_Raw

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee was released after being detained in connection with the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) planned protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, while party founder and convener Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das remained in preventive detention as of Sunday morning, October 11.

The development comes as the CJP has called for a fresh march to Jantar Mantar at around 10 am on Sunday, with the party vowing to continue its agitation until its demands are met. The protest is centred on demands for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Dhruv Rathee Released After Detention

Rathee was detained from his residence in Gurugram’s Sector 56 on Saturday morning, October 10, amid heightened security arrangements in Delhi ahead of the proposed demonstration. He was released late Saturday, according to reports, with police reportedly warning him against attempting to join further protests at Jantar Mantar.

His release came as authorities continued to hold the three CJP leaders, who had travelled from Mumbai to Delhi to participate in the planned agitation. While most of those detained during the crackdown were released by Saturday night, Dipke, Ranka and Das remained in custody.

CJP Leaders Detained From Air India Flight At IGI Airport

Dipke, Ranka and Das were detained by Delhi Police from inside their Air India flight shortly after it landed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport from Mumbai on October 10.

The leaders were travelling to Delhi to participate in the CJP’s proposed protest at Jantar Mantar. However, police had denied permission for the demonstration and deployed extensive security measures to prevent a large gathering.

Videos circulating online showed police personnel boarding the aircraft to detain the leaders. The CJP members were heard raising slogans and asserting that they had arrived prepared to be arrested. They also criticised the police action, comparing it to dictatorship.

As of Sunday morning, the three leaders were reported to be under preventive detention and were expected to be produced before an executive magistrate at the Delhi Cantonment police station.

Thousands Detained Across Delhi Amid Security Clampdown

The detention of the CJP leaders and Rathee was part of a wider police operation across Delhi ahead of the proposed protest. Reports put the number of people detained at between approximately 3,000 and more than 7,000, with several opposition leaders also reportedly taken into custody.

Those detained included prominent political figures such as Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan and Manik Sarkar, according to reports.

Delhi Police imposed heightened security measures, including barricading roads and restricting access at metro stations, as authorities sought to prevent protesters from assembling at Jantar Mantar. The measures significantly hampered efforts to mobilise a large gathering in the national capital.

Most detainees were subsequently released by Saturday night, although the three CJP leaders remained in detention.

CJP Calls Fresh March To Jantar Mantar Today

Despite the detentions and security restrictions, the CJP has called for another march to Jantar Mantar at around 10 am on Sunday, October 11. The party has said its agitation will continue daily until its demands are addressed.

With Dipke, Ranka and Das still detained, CJP leader Ajinkya Shinde is coordinating the fresh mobilisation, according to reports.

Delhi Police has maintained heightened security arrangements ahead of the proposed demonstration. The situation remains fluid, with the planned protest and the status of the detained leaders expected to shape developments through the day.