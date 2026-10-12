Rahul Gandhi Elbows Protester, Pulls Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar By Collar During March To SC | Videos | X @BJP4Delhi & @sanatan_kannada

The BJP's Delhi unit shared a video on October 12 showing Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi appearing to hit a fellow protester, who is also believed to be a Congress party worker, with his elbow while leading a march to the Supreme Court of India against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The BJP criticised Gandhi's actions, stating, "One who doesn't belong to their workers, what will become of the public?"

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In the video circulating on the internet, Rahul Gandhi is seen surrounded by hundreds of fellow party workers marching alongside him to protest against the Election Commission of India, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Modi government over several issues, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Form 6, alleged vote theft, and the detention and treatment of CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranks, as well as protesters in general, by law enforcement authorities.

The crowd is large, with Gandhi seen in the middle, alongside his sister Priyanka Gandhi and AISA president Neha Bora, leading the march towards the Supreme Court of India. At one point, Gandhi appears to elbow a young man walking beside him instead of asking him to move aside to make room. He then continues walking without appearing to acknowledge the incident.

Rahul Gandhi Pulls Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar By The Collar

In another clip captured during the same protest march, Gandhi appears to pull his fellow party colleague and Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar by the collar. Shivakumar, who was marching alongside Gandhi, appears to be pulled back as the Congress MP attempts to move forward amid the crowded procession. A few moments later, Shivakumar is no longer visible in the immediate vicinity of Gandhi, who continues marching towards the Supreme Court of India with the crowd.

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Social media users criticised Gandhi over his treatment of a fellow party worker and the sitting Chief Minister of Karnataka, describing the behaviour as unacceptable and disgraceful.