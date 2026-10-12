Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Calls For Removal Of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Says Protest Will Also Target PM Modi, Union HM Amit Shah

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi (L), PM Modi (M) & Union Home Minister Amit Shah (R) | File Pics

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the Opposition's protests were part of a single campaign aimed at removing Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. He made it clear that the campaign would not stop there and would also target Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of a scheduled Congress march, Gandhi rejected suggestions that separate protests were taking place against Kumar. Responding to a question about demonstrations by students and civil society groups, he said, “There are no parallel protests, there is one protest, to remove Gyanesh Kumar, and then the Prime Minister, Amit Shah, we are not going to stop.”

Rahul Gandhi Demands Gyanesh Kumar's Resignation

Gandhi called for Kumar's resignation and accused him of acting under pressure from Modi, Shah and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. He alleged that the Chief Election Commissioner was not acting independently and that others were responsible for his decisions.

“You have done a crime, and you are not the main criminal. You made a mistake and you are not the mind behind the mistake. We are after the people who are behind what you did. It is very easy for you, resign and get out of the way… We know that you have been forced by the Prime Minister, Amit Shah, Ajit Doval,” Gandhi claimed.

His remarks made it clear that the Opposition's campaign was not limited to demanding Kumar's removal. Gandhi sought to hold the country's top political leadership responsible for what he alleged were irregularities in the electoral process. However, these remain allegations made by the Congress leader.

‘Minds Of Delhi's People Are Not Barricaded’

Gandhi also criticised the barricades and heavy police deployment across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). He argued that restricting movement on the streets would not prevent people from questioning the government or expressing their concerns.

“The fact that Delhi is barricaded is an illusion because the minds of the people of Delhi are not barricaded. The minds of the people of Delhi are very clear, it cannot be contained. We are not fighting for the street. We are fighting for the mind,” he said.

Gandhi Questions Government Over Elections

Continuing his attack on the government, Gandhi accused Modi of attempting to prevent the Opposition from raising questions about the electoral process. He said the protests were about seeking answers rather than gaining control of public spaces.

“People are seeing that Narendra Modi is blocking the whole town. For what? Because the Opposition is asking one question: prove to us that you have not cheated in the election,” Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi Refers To Meeting With President

Gandhi also referred to his interaction with the President of India over election-related concerns. He claimed that the President's office had not denied his account of the discussion and alleged that a denial had instead come from the Prime Minister's Office.

“We went to the President of India, she also said, give me the proof. We are going to take the proof. There was no denial from the President of India's office. I hope you noticed it. The denial was quietly done from the Prime Minister's Office,” he claimed.

Gandhi further alleged that the President and her office were aware of the situation. His comments suggested that he viewed the absence of a denial from the President's office as significant, although the claims were not independently established in the information available.

‘This Type Of India Is Dangerous For You’

Gandhi ended his remarks with a warning about what he described as the dangers of the country's current political situation. He alleged that the system favoured a few powerful individuals while putting ordinary citizens and their children at risk.

“We are telling the Indian people that this type of India is dangerous for you. This type of India suits Mr Ambani, Mr Adani, Mr Modi, Mr Doval. It is dangerous for you, for your children. Do not allow it. The more they block, the more Police they put, the deeper they are falling into a trap,” he alleged.

The remarks reflected Gandhi's attempt to present the protests as a wider challenge to the government rather than an agitation focused only on the Chief Election Commissioner. His statements also brought the conduct of elections, police restrictions and the role of the country's top leadership into the same political debate.