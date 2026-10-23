Shiv Sena Seeks Forensic Probe Into Manoj Jarange's Audio Clip, Suspects Conspiracy To Defame Eknath & Shrikant Shinde |

Mumbai: A Shiv Sena delegation on Thursday night met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his official residence, Varsha, and sought a thorough forensic and cyber investigation into an alleged audio clip presented by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, claiming that it contained defamatory remarks about Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and MP Shrikant Shinde.

The delegation submitted a formal representation urging the government to establish the authenticity of the clip, verify the identities of the speakers and determine whether the recording had been tampered with. It also demanded strict legal action against those found guilty following the investigation.

The delegation included Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Sachin Ahir, MPs Milind Deora and Ravindra Waikar, MLA Hemant Patil, Shiv Sena general secretary and former MP Rahul Shewale, and former minister Dr Deepak Sawant.

According to the representation, Jarange-Patil presented the alleged recording during a press conference in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Thursday. The clip is purportedly from October 2024 and allegedly contains objectionable remarks about Eknath Shinde and Shrikant Shinde.

The Shiv Sena leaders said the matter warranted an impartial inquiry to ascertain whether there was a planned conspiracy to malign the leaders, create political confusion or disturb social harmony in the state.

The representation also sought an investigation into the identity of a woman whose alleged remarks about Shrikant Shinde feature in the recording, including the basis of her statements and whether she possessed any supporting evidence.

It referred to political discussions linking some of the people allegedly involved in the conversation to the BJP, while clarifying that the delegation had no official information confirming these claims. It sought clarification from BJP MLAs Niranjan Davkhare and Pravin Darekar over references to their names in the discussions.

The delegation demanded scientific verification of the recording, including voice samples from the concerned individuals, to establish its authenticity and detect possible manipulation. It stressed that nobody should be prejudged before the inquiry is completed.

The leaders also expressed concern that the alleged conversation could hurt Maratha community sentiments and aggravate social tensions amid the sensitive reservation issue and the state's ongoing drought situation.

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