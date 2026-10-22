Maharashtra: Minister Uday Samant Urges CM Devendra Fadnavis To Order Forensic Probe Into Manoj Jarange-Patil’s Audio Clip | VIDEO

Uday Samant has called for forensic verification of the audio recording and an investigation into allegations involving Shrikant Shinde | File Photo

Mumbai, October 22, 2026: Minister Uday Samant has urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to order a comprehensive forensic and cyber cell investigation into the audio clip presented by Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange-Patil.

Alleging a conspiracy to defame Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and MP Dr Shrikant Shinde, Samant called for the recording to be examined and the identities of those heard in it to be established. He made these remarks at a press conference in Kolhapur.

Uday Samant Live : कोल्हापूर इथं माध्यमांशी संवाद https://t.co/EnSaH44Vwo — Uday Samant (@samant_uday) October 22, 2026

Voices In The Clip Must Be Verified

Samant said the voices heard in the clip appeared to resemble those of individuals associated with the BJP, including BJP spokesperson Shweta Shalini, MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar and YouTuber Sushil Kulkarni.

Kolhapur, Maharashtra: Minister Uday Samant says, ''Regarding the alliance, I am not claiming that this was done after consulting the leaders. Nor am I claiming that the honorable Devendra Fadnavis ji knows about all these clips. So, an inquiry should be conducted on this. An investigation should be carried out to determine whether this clip is authentic or fake...'' — IANS (@ians_india) October 22, 2026

He demanded that voice samples be sent to a forensic laboratory to verify their authenticity and called for an investigation into who recorded and circulated the clip, and with what intent. He said the BJP must clarify its position if the identities of those heard in the recording are confirmed.

Kolhapur, Maharashtra: Minister Uday Samant says, ''In that clip, Shrikant Shinde's name has come up. Who gave that clip to Jarange Patil? Who made it? And just now, a question was asked to me that the voices of Shweta Shalini, Atul Bhatkhalkar, and a YouTuber named Kulkarni from Sambhajinagar can reportedly be heard in it..'' — IANS (@ians_india) October 22, 2026

Allegation Of ₹500 Crore Payment

Samant also raised concerns over an allegation reportedly made in the clip that MP Dr Shrikant Shinde had provided ₹500 crore to Jarange-Patil. He challenged those making the claim to produce evidence to substantiate it.

Stating that Dr Shrikant Shinde had supported the Maratha community's demand for reservation, Samant alleged that the MP's name was being dragged into the controversy in an attempt to tarnish his reputation and that of the Shiv Sena.

Concerns Over Maratha Community Unity

Questioning the motive behind the alleged conversation, Samant warned against attempts to create discord within the Maratha community and undermine its relationship with the Shiv Sena.

He pointed to Eknath Shinde's role in addressing the Maratha reservation agitation and questioned whether anyone was deliberately attempting to create friction between the community and the ruling alliance.

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Call For Police And Forensic Probe

Samant demanded a thorough investigation involving the police, cyber cell and forensic experts to establish the authenticity of the audio clip and verify the allegations.

He reiterated that the BJP must clarify its position and state what action it would take if the involvement of individuals associated with the party is established. He stressed that the facts must be brought before the public and that those found responsible must be held accountable.

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