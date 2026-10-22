Maharashtra: Minister Uday Samant Urges CM Devendra Fadnavis To Order Forensic Probe Into Manoj Jarange-Patil’s Audio Clip | VIDEO

Mumbai, October 22, 2026: Minister Uday Samant has urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to order a comprehensive forensic and cyber cell investigation into the audio clip presented by Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange-Patil.
Alleging a conspiracy to defame Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and MP Dr Shrikant Shinde, Samant called for the recording to be examined and the identities of those heard in it to be established. He made these remarks at a press conference in Kolhapur.
Voices In The Clip Must Be Verified
Samant said the voices heard in the clip appeared to resemble those of individuals associated with the BJP, including BJP spokesperson Shweta Shalini, MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar and YouTuber Sushil Kulkarni.
He demanded that voice samples be sent to a forensic laboratory to verify their authenticity and called for an investigation into who recorded and circulated the clip, and with what intent. He said the BJP must clarify its position if the identities of those heard in the recording are confirmed.
Allegation Of ₹500 Crore Payment
Samant also raised concerns over an allegation reportedly made in the clip that MP Dr Shrikant Shinde had provided ₹500 crore to Jarange-Patil. He challenged those making the claim to produce evidence to substantiate it.
Stating that Dr Shrikant Shinde had supported the Maratha community's demand for reservation, Samant alleged that the MP's name was being dragged into the controversy in an attempt to tarnish his reputation and that of the Shiv Sena.
Concerns Over Maratha Community Unity
Questioning the motive behind the alleged conversation, Samant warned against attempts to create discord within the Maratha community and undermine its relationship with the Shiv Sena.
He pointed to Eknath Shinde's role in addressing the Maratha reservation agitation and questioned whether anyone was deliberately attempting to create friction between the community and the ruling alliance.
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Call For Police And Forensic Probe
Samant demanded a thorough investigation involving the police, cyber cell and forensic experts to establish the authenticity of the audio clip and verify the allegations.
He reiterated that the BJP must clarify its position and state what action it would take if the involvement of individuals associated with the party is established. He stressed that the facts must be brought before the public and that those found responsible must be held accountable.
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