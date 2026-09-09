FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'Iran Escalates Conflict With US, Oil Prices Near $100'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every afternoon, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:
1. Iran Escalates Conflict With US, Launches Missile Strikes On American Military Positions In Jordan After Oil Tanker Attacks | Watch
The IRGC also claimed it captured a US unmanned submersible near the Strait of Hormuz, escalating tensions across the region. (Read more...)
2. Oil Prices Near $100 As US-Iran Conflict Escalates, Five More Iranian Tankers Destroyed
Additional strikes on Saudi energy facilities and concerns over supply disruptions further strengthened bullish sentiment among oil traders. (Read more...)
Global commodity markets saw sharp volatility due to geopolitical tensions. |
3. US Suspends Cognizant’s Green Card Filings Amid Visa Fraud Probe; Indian IT Firms Face Closer Scrutiny
The action prevents the IT services company from submitting new applications for permanent labour certification while the probe continues. The move could also increase scrutiny of other major Indian IT firms. (Read more...)
4. 'Attack On One Is Attack On All': Pakistan Warns Houthis As Makkah Defence Alliance With Saudi Arabia, Turkiye Could Be Activated | Watch
Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warned that aggression against one member would be treated as an attack on all under the pact. (Read more...)
5. 'Nothing Wrong If Muslims Attend': Amruta Fadnavis Bats For Inclusive Garba Celebrations Amid Nitesh Rane's Remarks Around Love Jihad
Her remarks followed Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane's support for VHP's call to restrict Muslim participation in garba events. (Read more...)
6. Mumbai-Pune Expressway Accident: Cement Tanker Rams Into Ganesh Idol Vehicle, 4 Injured; Photos Surface
Preliminary information said the victims were travelling on the vehicle's pallet when the collision occurred around 8:25 am. (Read more...)
7. Will The iPhone Ultra Be Available In India Right After Launch Tonight? Here's What To Expect
Analysts estimate limited production compared with regular iPhone models, potentially pushing wider availability into late 2026 or early 2027. (Read more...)
8. Jessica Pegula Storms Into Third Straight US Open Semifinal After Comeback Win Over Emma Navarro, Sets Up Sabalenka Clash | Watch
The third seed will now face world No. 1 and defending champion Aryna Sabalenka at Flushing Meadows. (Read more...)
9. Lalbaugcha Raja 2026 First Look To Be Revealed On This Date: Here's What You Can Expect
With Ganesh Chaturthi falling on September 14, devotees are eagerly waiting for the first glimpse of this year's Lalbaugcha Raja. The mandal's official website confirms that the 2026 Ganeshotsav will be celebrated from September 14 to September 25. (Read more...)
10. Who Is Amin Jaz? Meet Apoorva Mukhija's Rumoured Boyfriend As Their Kissing Video Goes Viral
The two have been linked since Apoorva appeared on Amin’s podcast in 2024. Amin is known for his DJ career and podcast Untriggered with AminJaz, which has a large digital following. (Read more...)