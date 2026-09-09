FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'Iran Escalates Conflict With US, Oil Prices Near $100'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every afternoon, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. Iran Escalates Conflict With US, Launches Missile Strikes On American Military Positions In Jordan After Oil Tanker Attacks | Watch

The IRGC also claimed it captured a US unmanned submersible near the Strait of Hormuz, escalating tensions across the region. (Read more...)

🚨 Breaking: Iran has launched what IRGC-linked outlets describe as its largest missile barrage since the 40-day war, targeting U.S. military positions in Jordan.



Videos from Jordan show projectiles overhead. Iranian outlets claim cluster munitions were used and that Muwaffaq… pic.twitter.com/DW9zwAMa6u — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) September 8, 2026

2. Oil Prices Near $100 As US-Iran Conflict Escalates, Five More Iranian Tankers Destroyed

Additional strikes on Saudi energy facilities and concerns over supply disruptions further strengthened bullish sentiment among oil traders. (Read more...)

Global commodity markets saw sharp volatility due to geopolitical tensions. |

3. US Suspends Cognizant’s Green Card Filings Amid Visa Fraud Probe; Indian IT Firms Face Closer Scrutiny

The action prevents the IT services company from submitting new applications for permanent labour certification while the probe continues. The move could also increase scrutiny of other major Indian IT firms. (Read more...)

Cognizant. Cloudera.



H1-B processing suspended.@Sonderling47 and I ain’t playin’.



I’m live from Dallas tonight with @SaraGonzalesTX on @BlazeTV.



Tune in at 6 PM CT. pic.twitter.com/LgxChqdG1p — Inspector General Anthony D'Esposito (@USLaborIG) September 8, 2026

4. 'Attack On One Is Attack On All': Pakistan Warns Houthis As Makkah Defence Alliance With Saudi Arabia, Turkiye Could Be Activated | Watch

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warned that aggression against one member would be treated as an attack on all under the pact. (Read more...)

WATCH: HOUTHI STRIKE ON ARAMCO FACILITIES — JIZAN, SAUDI ARABIA.



So much for the new defense pact.



Just one month ago, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan signed the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement, declaring that an armed attack on one would be considered an attack on all three.… pic.twitter.com/sjHzmtHRmJ — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) September 8, 2026

5. 'Nothing Wrong If Muslims Attend': Amruta Fadnavis Bats For Inclusive Garba Celebrations Amid Nitesh Rane's Remarks Around Love Jihad

Her remarks followed Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane's support for VHP's call to restrict Muslim participation in garba events. (Read more...)

6. Mumbai-Pune Expressway Accident: Cement Tanker Rams Into Ganesh Idol Vehicle, 4 Injured; Photos Surface

Preliminary information said the victims were travelling on the vehicle's pallet when the collision occurred around 8:25 am. (Read more...)

7. Will The iPhone Ultra Be Available In India Right After Launch Tonight? Here's What To Expect

Analysts estimate limited production compared with regular iPhone models, potentially pushing wider availability into late 2026 or early 2027. (Read more...)

8. Jessica Pegula Storms Into Third Straight US Open Semifinal After Comeback Win Over Emma Navarro, Sets Up Sabalenka Clash | Watch

The third seed will now face world No. 1 and defending champion Aryna Sabalenka at Flushing Meadows. (Read more...)

9. Lalbaugcha Raja 2026 First Look To Be Revealed On This Date: Here's What You Can Expect

With Ganesh Chaturthi falling on September 14, devotees are eagerly waiting for the first glimpse of this year's Lalbaugcha Raja. The mandal's official website confirms that the 2026 Ganeshotsav will be celebrated from September 14 to September 25. (Read more...)

10. Who Is Amin Jaz? Meet Apoorva Mukhija's Rumoured Boyfriend As Their Kissing Video Goes Viral

The two have been linked since Apoorva appeared on Amin’s podcast in 2024. Amin is known for his DJ career and podcast Untriggered with AminJaz, which has a large digital following. (Read more...)