Who Is Amin Jaz? Meet Apoorva Mukhija's Rumoured Boyfriend As Their Kissing Video Goes Viral

Who is Amin, Apoorva Mukhija's rumoured boyfriend? | Photos via Instagram

Popular content creator Apoorva Mukhija , better known as The Rebel Kid, has found herself at the centre of dating rumours after a video featuring DJ and podcaster Amin Jaz went viral on social media. The now-viral clip shows Apoorva at a live music event near the DJ console. She can be seen interacting with Amin before the two appear to lean in for a kiss. The brief moment has led many social media users to describe it as a "hard launch" of their relationship.

However, neither Apoorva nor Amin has officially confirmed or denied the dating rumours.

Who is Amin Jaz?

Amin Jaz is a Mumbai-based DJ, music producer and digital content creator. He is perhaps best known for hosting the podcast Untriggered with AminJaz, where he has conversations with personalities from the entertainment and digital space.

Amin entered the music scene at a young age, reportedly getting behind the DJ console when he was just 16. He began performing professionally in 2015 and gradually made a name for himself in India’s electronic music and club circuit.

His DJ sets, which largely feature house music and commercial tracks, have taken him to several nightlife venues and music festivals across the country.

Amin Jaz’s podcast career

In 2020, Amin expanded his career beyond music by launching Untriggered with AminJaz. The podcast focuses on candid conversations around topics such as pop culture, relationships, mental health and the growing creator economy.

The show has featured several internet personalities, comedians and influencers over the years. It has also built a significant audience online, with more than 500,000 YouTube subscribers and over 470 million views.

While Amin and Apoorva have appeared together publicly and the viral video has intensified dating speculation, the two have so far maintained silence about the rumours. For now, their relationship status remains unconfirmed.

What happened in the viral video?

In the video, Apoorva is seen enjoying the music set from behind the DJ booth while wearing a halter-neck outfit. She later moves closer to Amin, and the two appear to share a kiss.

The "so-called" rebel kid Apoorva Mukhija was spotted kissing the DJ Amin Jaz in Turkey.

Speculation claims that they're dating each other. pic.twitter.com/eE3c14bb2F — Srikanth Bhalaji (@SBhalaji94) September 9, 2026

The clip soon spread across Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter, attracting attention and sparking discussions about the nature of their relationship.

The speculation comes after Apoorva recently moved to New York for higher studies. In one of her vlogs, she revealed that she had travelled to Turkey to meet her partner but did not disclose the person’s identity.

Holy shit 🤯



Isn't it Apoorva Makhija, The rebel kid lol😭 pic.twitter.com/NrM2CLwAjT — Chota Don (@choga_don) September 8, 2026

After the viral video surfaced, several social media users began connecting that revelation with Amin. Dating speculation surrounding the two has reportedly been building since July 2024, when Apoorva appeared as a guest on Amin’s podcast. The duo has also been spotted together at public events, including Lollapalooza India and a party hosted by Farah Khan after Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa.