'I Don't Think Bhagwaan Ko Fark Padta Hai': Apoorva Mukhija Aka Rebel Kid Calls Kalawa Controversy Her 'Breaking Point'- VIDEO

Apoorva Mukhija Aka Rebel Kid Calls Kalawa Controversy Her 'Breaking Point'- VIDEO |

Apoorva Mukhija, aka Rebel Kid, shared a new video from New York, where she opened up about the Coachella kalawa controversy and described it as the “breaking point” of her life. Recalling the backlash, she said, “My last breaking point was the Coachella controversy.” She explained that cutting the kalawa, a red-and-yellow sacred thread traditionally tied around the wrist in Hindu rituals, became a major talking point online, with several media outlets reporting on it.

Apoorva said she did not think much before cutting the kalawa and did so because she felt it was coming in the way of her “aesthetic photos.” She also opened up about her relationship with God, saying, “My relationship with god is very new.”

Rebel Kid back with another victim card. 💀



First, Kalawa was “ruining the aesthetic.” Now it’s the media’s fault she left India.



Nobody forced her to leave. Criticism isn’t persecution, and accountability isn’t a victim story. 🥴 pic.twitter.com/C0RKSN02ip — Yash Negi (@yashsystum) September 5, 2026

Explaining her perspective, Apoorva said, “I just started believing in god. It gives me a lot of peace to believe in god. But, I don't think god comes with rules.” She added, “I don't think bhagwaan ko fark padta hai agar maine koi dhaga kaat diya to.” Apoorva said she does not have a restrictive relationship with God and, therefore, did not feel that she was doing anything wrong when she cut the thread.

However, Apoorva acknowledged that the act hurt several people who follow religious traditions and eventually became a major media controversy. She admitted that the backlash affected her deeply, saying, “Even though I have seen bigger controversies in life, that controversy was truly the breaking point in my life.”

Reflecting on her state of mind at the time, Apoorva said, “Us time main aise ho gayi thi ki main kuch bhi kar loon, main kuch bhi bol, main kitna bhi soch loon bolne se pehle, maine kuch bhi sahi nahi kar sakti hoon.” She recalled feeling as though nothing she said or did could be right. Apoorva further revealed that she subsequently went on a solo trip to Bali, despite knowing that it might not have been the best decision for her at the time.