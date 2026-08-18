'I Don't Live In India Anymore': Apoorva Mukhija Aka Rebel Kid Moves To New York; Reveals Surprising Reason Behind Her Decision

Apoorva Mukhija Aka Rebel Kid Reveals Moving Abroad, Says 'There Was Something About THIS City' |

Apoorva Mukhija aka Rebel Kid revealed in her latest podcast session that she no longer lives in India. After her episode of Untriggered By AminJaz was released, Apoorva took to her Instagram Story to announce that she had moved out of India. Fans were left eager to know where Apoorva had moved to.

Apoorva Mukhija aka Rebel Kid Moves Out of India

Apoorva took to her Instagram Story to pen, "Soo... I don't live in India anymore." In the podcast, Apoorva revealed that she had moved to New York. When the podcast was shot, she told the hosts, "I am moving to New York in two days." She then joked that she would already have moved to New York by the time the episode aired.

When asked whether there was any particular reason for her move to New York, Apoorva said, "I have traveled quiet a lot and when I landed in New York I was like - 'I really want to live here'." She added while explaining, "There was something about this city. It was so fast, everyone is so well dressed, the food is great. I love the architecture and I have seen New York in almost every single web series that I love."

She claimed that since she wanted to live in New York, she applied to only one college, and that was in New York. She said, "I was like 'If I get in. I get in and I'll go'."

Apoorva Makhija aka Rebel Kid confirmed she has moved to Newyork (USA) permanently.



She even said Everyone in USA is well dressed their food is great and her favourite webseries like Euphoria is from their. pic.twitter.com/QefBtKRlnG — Gagan Choudhary (@trigguuuu) August 18, 2026

Apoorva's latest announcement does not come completely out of the blue. In June 2025, the Rebel Kid had already revealed that she was planning to move abroad for higher studies. At the time, she said she was preparing for a master's degree in fashion or management and had already taken competitive exams, indicating that moving out of India was something she had been considering for some time.