'I Would've Killed Myself': Apoorva Mukhija Reveals She Had Suicidal Thoughts During Latent Controversy, Thanks Sufi Motiwala - VIDEO

Content creator Apoorva Mukhija became emotional while opening up about the difficult phase she went through after the controversy surrounding the YouTube comedy show India’s Got Latent. In the latest episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa , the influencer revealed that she had experienced suicidal thoughts during that period and credited fellow creator Sufi Motiwala for being her biggest support system.

During an emotional conversation with Sufi, Apoorva Mukhija said she would not have been able to handle the backlash if Sufi had not stood by her during the controversy.

Recalling their reunion after a long time, Apoorva became emotional and expressed how important his friendship had been during the challenging phase. “I have really missed you. Don’t do this again, I am starting to cry. Every time someone asks me about you and says, ‘How were you friends with him? He’s so mean,’ I tell them… I would’ve killed myself if, at the time of the Latent fiasco, had I didn’t have Sufi,” she said.

Sufi Motiwala immediately responded, “Don’t say that.”

Apoorva Makhija aka Rebel Kid revealed after latent Show controversy.



She would have k!lled herself if This gay name Sufi would not have been there



The was these two are talking looks like they are in love pic.twitter.com/OwZytnRHyM — Gagan Choudhary (@trigguuuu) July 23, 2026

Apoorva further explained that his presence helped her get through one of the toughest periods of her life. “I wouldn’t have been able to get through that. You were the only person with me. I wasn’t dating anyone. Personally, in my life, as a friend,” she added.

Sufi also opened up about their bond and revealed that the year they spent as close friends was one of the happiest times of his life. “I will tell you the truth, bro. That one year was my most favourite year of my life when we were friends. I finally felt like I had a social circle in Bombay. I felt like there was someone I could go to whenever I wanted. And I genuinely missed you a lot,” he said.

The conversation ended with both Apoorva and Sufi apologising to each other and acknowledging the misunderstandings that affected their friendship. Apoorva said, “I am also really sorry. I know those little, little things can hurt a lot. And I am sorry for not creating that safe space for you when you needed it the most.”

The controversy surrounding Apoorva dates back to last year when she became a major talking point following an episode of Samay Raina’s YouTube comedy show India’s Got Latent. The episode faced criticism over allegedly offensive remarks, leading to police complaints and legal scrutiny involving Apoorva and other members associated with the show.

Following the backlash, Apoorva faced heavy trolling on social media.