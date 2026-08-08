'Thank You For All The Hate': Is Rida Tharana Taking An Indirect Dig At Apoorva Mukhija AKA Rebel Kid? Cryptic Post Goes VIRAL- Watch

Is Rida Tharana Taking An Indirect Dig At Apoorva Mukhija AKA Rebel Kid? |

The Traitors Season 2 contestant Rida Tharana recently shared a video on social media, which led many to speculate that the influencer was indirectly taking a dig at Apoorva Mukhija, aka Rebel Kid. In the video, Rida thanked people for the hate while also expressing gratitude to her fans for showering her with love ever since her entry as a contestant was announced.

Rida said in her latest video, "Firstly, thankyou for all the love." She then added, "Secondly, thankyou for all the hate too. I meant the episodes are not even out. It's not even there and you are already there like 'Oh see is that...'. Thankyou."

Rida then addressed her haters and said, "Don't worry. I'm going to serve myself in a platter. Then you all can put all your energy into either loving me or hating me. I'm all in. Let the game begin."

Her remarks soon caught attention, with many linking them to Rebel Kid and wondering if Rida was taking an indirect dig at her former best friend. The speculation comes after Apoorva had previously made it clear that she would never be friends with Rida again.

Apoorva responded "Never." to a post that read, "Jis hisaab ke lakshan Apoorva ke in dino chal rahe hain vo agar is show mein aayi toh isse bhi dosti karlegi".

The exchange has now added another layer of intrigue to the ongoing discussion around Rida's participation in The Traitors Season 2, although Rida did not explicitly name Apoorva in her video.

What Happened Between Apoorva Mukhija And Rida Tharana?

Apoorva Mukhija and Rida Tharana were once close friends and were frequently seen together on social media. However, their friendship reportedly hit a rough patch around the time of Apoorva’s India’s Got Latent controversy in 2025. After Apoorva shared a video discussing her experience with alleged black magic and said it matched the person she believed was behind it, social media users began speculating that she was referring to Rida. The speculation led to Rida facing online backlash, although Apoorva later clarified that she did not want people to jump to conclusions or spread hate. She even shared a picture with Rida and wrote "Only love", seemingly attempting to put the rumours to rest.

However, reports later suggested that the two had indeed drifted apart. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Apoorva addressed her friendship fallout with Rida and said that the experience had not made her give up on friendship, love or trust.