Apoorva Mukhija Aka The Rebel Kid's Pictures With Rumoured Boyfriend Amin Jaz Go Viral Amid Kalava Cutting Controversy

Apoorva Mukhija's rumoured boyfriend Amin Jaz | Reddit / Instagram

A few days ago, a video of Apoorva Mukhija, aka The Rebel Kid, went viral on social media, in which she was seen getting ready to attend the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. In the video, before she dresses up, she cuts the Kalava tied on her wrist, and netizens slammed her. Now, amid the Kalava controversy, the influencer's pictures with her rumoured boyfriend, Amin Jaz, have gone viral on social media.

The pictures were shared on Reddit, and they became the topic of discussion on social media. Check out the pictures below...

Netizens React To Apoorva Mukhija's Pictures With Amin Jaz

Apoorva is once again being trolled on social media. A netizen tweeted, "Alert! I think nobody is talking about the threat she is going to be in the future. She is an idol for most teenage girls, whom she influences. Now, if she starts promoting love with Muslims, imagine how many girls will do the same. It's a clear warning sign for Hindus/mass conversion (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "So first step of love jihad has been successful. Cutting Kalava & then all this rebel nature will vanish. After a few years, she will happily wear a hijab and tent (sic)."

Meanwhile, a netizen claimed that Amin is a Parsi. The netizen tweeted, "He is a Parsi, not a Muslim. Guys, stop commenting shit here (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Apoorva Mukhija Kalava Controversy

In the video, which Apoorva shared a few days ago, the influencer said, "Mujhe mere pandit ne bola tha ke aap yeh wala dhaaga mat kaatna. But, mere aur mere aesthetic Coachella pictures ke beech mein agar koi aa sakta hai toh woh hu sirf main khud (My priest told me not to cut this thread. But, if there's anyone standing between me and my aesthetic Coachella pictures, it's only me) (sic)."

While Apoorva has not yet confirmed her relationship with Amin, she recently posted a screenshot of her conversation with her boyfriend. Check out the Insta story below...

So, it is confirmed that Apoorva is dating someone, but is it Amin?