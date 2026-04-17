'This Wave Of Anti-Hindu Rhetoric...': Netizens Slam Apoorva Mukhija Aka The Rebel Kid For Cutting Kalava Tied On Her Wrist - Watch Video

The Rebel Kid Gets Slammed Online For Cutting Kalava | Instagram

Apoova Mukhija, aka The Rebel Kid, has once again made it to the headlines for the wrong reason. The influencer shared a video on Instagram on Friday, in which she revealed that she is going to attend the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Apoorva shared her excitement in the video by showing her shoes, her outfit, and how she got ready for the festival. However, there's one thing that has not gone down well with people on social media.

The Rebel Kid was wearing a Kalava (a sacred thread) on her wrist, and in the video, she cuts it. While cutting it, she says, "Mujhe mere pandit ne bola tha ke aap yeh wala dhaaga mat kaatna. But, mere aur mere aesthetic Coachella pictures ke beech mein agar koi aasakta hai toh woh hu sirf main khud (My priest told me not to cut this thread. But, if there's anyone standing between me and my aesthetic Coachella pictures, it's only me) (sic)." Watch the video below...

In the video, Apoorva further says, "So that thread is off, hope I don't die (sic)."

Netizens Slam Apoorva Mukhija Aka The Rebel Kid For Cutting Kalava

Netizens slammed Apoorva for cutting the Kalava. A netizen commented on the video, "Dhaaga kaata, ab agla video aaega on 'how i went to hospital in coachella' (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "No outfit in this world is worth removing my "कलावा" (sic)." One more netizen commented, "This wave of anti Hindu rhetoric is becoming repetitive (sic)." Check out the comments below...

In the past, Apoorva landed in a few controversies. So, we wonder if this video of the content creator will create a new controversy for her. Let's wait and watch.

Till now, The Rebel Kid has not yet replied to netizens who are slamming her for cutting the Kalava.