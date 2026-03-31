IPL 2026: Sahiba Bali Under Fire As A Digital Creator Calls Her Out Over Past Controversies Involving A Trip To Pakistan; Video Goes Viral

Sahiba Bali/Instagram

A digital creator on Instagram has called out actress and influencer Sahiba Bali in a viral video that is now circulating widely on social media. In the clip, the creator speaks about Bali’s past visit to the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain and questions it after images allegedly showing her eating beef resurfaced online. The video highlights this issue as one of the main talking points and has triggered discussions among users online.

The creator also refers to the debate that began earlier after Bali criticised the removal of references to the Mughals and the Delhi Sultanate from school textbooks. While discussing the matter, the video mentions how her comments on the subject had already drawn attention and reactions across social media platforms, making it another topic the creator brings up in the clip.

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Additionally, the video mentions another controversy involving Bali, where she sparked debate with remarks related to a Pakistan trip. The creator includes this as part of the broader criticism raised in the video, pointing to multiple issues that have recently kept the actress in the spotlight and prompted conversations among netizens.