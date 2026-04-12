'Beerbiceps' Ranveer Allahbadia Spotted With Mystery Girl At Wankhede Amid Rift With Samay Raina | VIDEO

Ranveer Allahbadia Spotted With Mystery Girl At Wankhede Stadium | X

Mumbai, April 12: YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia was spotted with a mystery girl during the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Ranveer was seen enjoying the match from the stands amid row with stand-up comedian Samay Raina.

Ranveer was caught on camera during the live telecast of the match while speaking on the phone with a girl sitting beside him. They both were twinning in white tops and the internet users are sharing the visuals on a large scale.

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It is being claimed that the mystery girl spotted along with Ranveer is his girlfriend. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. Ranveer Allahbadia has been spotted in the stadium amid rift with Samay Raina.

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Samay Raina recently blamed Beerbiceps which is the podcast channel of Ranveer Allahbadia for the controversy which occurred during Samay's show "India's Got Latent" during his show "Still Alive." Ranveer Allahbadia responded to his claims with a sarcastic video on social media.

The rift between them is on the rise and now Ranveer was spotted in the stadium with the girl. Samay Raina has not responded to the cheeky video shared by Ranveer Allahbadia. However, the internet users are keeping a close eye on the controversy which erupted between them.