Who Is Juhi Bhatt, Actress-Model Rumoured To Be Dating Ranveer Allahbadia Aka BeerBiceps?

A video featuring YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia and his rumoured girlfriend Juhi Bhatt has been making waves on social media. The clip, shot at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday (April 12), shows the two leaving the venue after the high-voltage Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL clash.

The video first caught viewers’ attention during the live broadcast of the match, where Ranveer was seen seated with a mystery woman. The duo were also spotted walking out of the stadium together later. Interestingly, both twinned in white t-shirts, which fueled speculation online that they are dating.

Reports suggest that the woman seen with Ranveer is influencer Juhi Bhatt, though neither of them has officially confirmed the relationship.

Who is Juhi Bhatt?

Juhi Bhatt is an actress, social media influencer and model believed to be from Dehradun. She creates content related to fashion, lifestyle and dance on Instagram, where she has built a following of over 4.6 lakh users. Apart from her online presence, Juhi has also worked as a model and collaborated with digital content platform FilterCopy.

Ranveer Allahbadia at the Wankhede Stadium. pic.twitter.com/XKRMTwz4tz — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 12, 2026

Rumours linking Juhi and Ranveer first surfaced around Diwali 2025, when the two shared photos featuring very similar rangoli designs on their social media handles. The posts led fans to speculate that they might be celebrating the festival together.

Did Ranveer Allahbadia confirm the relationship?

The speculation intensified after a viral video from outside the stadium surfaced online. In the clip, a fan approaches Ranveer for a selfie while he is walking with Juhi. The podcaster appears to decline the request and is heard saying, "Nahi Nahi. Girlfriend ke saath hoon abhi."

Before reaching stadium Girlfriend sath me hain ⚡pic.twitter.com/2CVr4uViON — Sandip Kamde (@SandipKamde89) April 12, 2026

The moment has led many on social media to believe that Ranveer may have accidentally confirmed the relationship.

The buzz comes at a time when Ranveer has also been in the headlines for an apparent fallout with comedian Samay Raina over the controversy surrounding the show India’s Got Latent.

For now, neither Ranveer nor Juhi has issued any official statement about their relationship, leaving fans closely watching their social media for confirmation.