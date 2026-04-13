Did Kareena Kapoor Khan REMOVE MI Jersey Out Of 'Embarrassment' After Team Lost To RCB? Netizens React To Viral Video

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan grabbed attention at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday evening when she attended the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match with her family. However, it wasn’t just the high-scoring game that got fans talking - a viral video of Kareena after the match sparked a debate on social media.

The actress arrived at the stadium on April 12 with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, as well as Saif’s elder son Ibrahim Ali Khan. Several clips online show the family cheering for Mumbai Indians while dressed in the team’s blue jerseys.

They were first seen outside the stadium before the match began and later spotted enjoying the game from the stands. After the match concluded, more videos surfaced showing the family leaving the venue together.

However, one particular clip caught the attention of netizens. In the video, Kareena is seen wearing a plain white T-shirt instead of the Mumbai Indians jersey she had worn earlier during the match. The moment went viral online, especially after Mumbai Indians suffered a defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Kareena Kapoor came to the stadium wearing MI jersey, but after MI lost to RCB, she removed it out of embarrassment. RCB literally cooked whole Mumbai 🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/DHMNebuEpJ — Suprvirat (@Mostlykohli) April 12, 2026

MI endured their third consecutive loss of the season as RCB’s spinners stepped up in a high-scoring clash. RCB posted 240/4, powered by Phil Salt’s 78 and Rajat Patidar’s blistering 20-ball 53. In response, MI managed 222/5 despite a promising start.

Soon after the videos went viral, social media users began sharing their reactions on X (formerly known as Twitter). One user wrote, "Kareena Kapoor came to the stadium wearing MI jersey, but after MI lost to RCB, she removed it out of embarrassment. RCB literally cooked whole Mumbai."

She removed it in the break… see this video



Blue ticket hai isliye kuch bhi bhaunk raha hai https://t.co/Lf429QESiP pic.twitter.com/kjpniI405R — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) April 12, 2026

Another wrote, "Kareena Kapoor got limelight at Wankhede today for MI vs RCB, chilling with Saif, Taimur & Jeh like she’s still the queen of Bollywood Babe removed her MI jersey after the loss but still had time to argue with her team."

"Kareena Kapoor came to the stadium wearing an MI jersey, but she removed it after MI’s loss against RCB, while Saif Ali Khan and Ibrahim were still seen in MI jerseys as they left Wankhede Stadium after the match," read another comment.

Sharing another clip, a user wrote, "Kareena Kapoor seen without the MI jersey after RCB defeated Mumbai Indians."

Kareena Kapoor came to the stadium wearing an MI jersey, but she removed it after MI’s loss against RCB, while Saif Ali Khan and Ibrahim were still seen in MI jerseys as they left Wankhede Stadium after the match 💔 pic.twitter.com/o7u6DlQpWd — Tejash (@Tejashyyyyy) April 13, 2026

"Her son is a Kohli fan but she took him wearing MI jersey to impress Ambanis," commented a netizen.

At the same time, several users defended the actress, saying the speculation was unnecessary. One person wrote, "Celebrities just show up like that, bro," while another added, "It's okay. It is her choice."

The actress has not reacted to the chatter yet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's thriller film Daayra with Prithviraj Sukumaran.