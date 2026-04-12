Kareena Kapoor Khan Gets Irritated, Seen Arguing At Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium As She Arrives With Saif Ali Khan For MI Vs RCB Match- VIDEO

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Video From Wankhede Goes Viral Amid Chaos | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan arrived at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday evening (April 12) for the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match. She was accompanied by her husband-actor Saif Ali Khan, sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, and step-son Ibrahim Ali Khan. Several videos of the Khan family have gone viral on social media, showing them dressed in Mumbai Indians jerseys and proudly flaunting their support. However, one clip has also caught attention, showing Kareena getting into an argument.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Loses Cool

In the clip, Kareena along with her family was seen waiting for the lift at the Wankhede Stadium, when fans quickly gathered around them to click pictures. During the commotion, the actress appeared visibly irritated and was seen in a heated exchange with her staff, though it is not clear what the argument was about or even whether it was indeed her staff. The video showed her losing her cool amid the situation, after which she was also heard asking Saif, "What is happening?" The family later entered the lift after a few minutes.

Check out the video:

After the chaos, Kareena was later seen enjoying the match with her family at the Wankhede Stadium. She appeared relaxed and was spotted smiling and enjoying the game along with her family.

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Work Front

Kareena was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, reprising her role as Avni, Ajay Devgn’s wife, from Singham 2.

The film also featured cameo appearances by Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff.

She will next star in Meghna Gulzar's thriller film Daayra with Prithviraj Sukumaran.