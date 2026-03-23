Kareena Kapoor Khan REACTS To Rumours Of Ranbir Kapoor Reviving RK Studios: 'It's Heartbreaking, But...'

Kareena Clarifies RK Studios Revival Rumours | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently reacted to rumours that her cousin Ranbir Kapoor was planning to revive late actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor’s iconic production house, RK Studios, which was founded in 1948 in Chembur, Mumbai. Reports also suggested that Ranbir had signed a 20-year lease for a large space in the city. The Kapoor family had earlier sold the original RK Studios to Godrej Properties for Rs 180 crore.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Clarifies RK Studios Revival Rumours

Kareena told ETimes that the news of RK Studios' revival is not true and has even been discussed in the family group. She said everyone's reaction was, "This isn’t happening." She added that while people really wish it would, Ranbir is focused on acting, which he loves, calling him 'the best actor in India' and noting that his attention should remain solely on his craft.

'It's Hearbreaking...'

"It’s heartbreaking, but it’s not happening. Maybe Lolo and Ranbir should think about it because I don’t think I can think like a director or a producer," added Kareena.