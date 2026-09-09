Will The iPhone Ultra Be Available In India Right After Launch Tonight? Here's What To Expect

Will The iPhone Ultra Be Available In India Right After Launch? Here's What To Expect | YouTube/ Gunhoo Lee

Apple is set to unveil its first foldable iPhone tonight at 10:30pm IST, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. But while the device will be officially announced today, with its specs and design revealed, Indian and many other secondary market buyer may have to wait considerably longer than usual before they can actually order one.

Supply constraints could delay the India rollout

Multiple supply-chain reports, including from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, suggest Apple will have only a fraction of its usual inventory ready at launch - an estimated 500,000 to 1 million foldable units globally in the September quarter, compared to 20-22 million units for the standard iPhone 18 Pro models. Given this scarcity, Apple has reportedly prioritised the US market first, with other regions, including India, potentially following weeks or months later. Some reports have even suggested the device could initially launch as a US-only product, with wider availability - India included - pushed to later in the year or even in early 2027.

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A possible repeat of the iPhone X playbook

Analysts have drawn comparisons to the 2017 launch of the iPhone X, which was unveiled alongside the iPhone 8 in September but only became available for pre-order more than a month later, with sales beginning in early November. If Apple follows a similar pattern here, the iPhone Ultra could be announced tonight without any pre-order date attached, with actual availability - in India and other markets - slipping into the final quarter of 2026. Even in the final quarter, the iPhone Ultra - or whatever the phone may be called - is expected to be available in extremely limited capacity.

iPhone Ultra expected pricing in India

Apple has not confirmed official India pricing, and estimates from industry trackers vary fairly widely. Based on current leaks tied to a likely $1,999-$2,399 global starting price, Indian estimates range from around ₹1.3 lakh at the conservative end to figures well above Rs. 2 lakh - with some reports suggesting the top-end storage configuration could cross Rs. 3 lakh once import duties and Apple's usual India markup are factored in. The final numbers should become clear once Apple confirms pricing during or shortly after tonight's event.