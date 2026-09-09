Iran Escalates Conflict With US, Launches Missile Strikes On American Military Positions In Jordan After Oil Tanker Attacks | Watch | X

Jordan: Iran has launched a barrage of missiles targeting US military positions in Jordan, in direct retaliation for attacks on Iranian oil tankers near Kharg Island and the Jask port.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), citing Arab media, confirmed that a batch of Iranian missiles dived toward enemy targets, with Iranian missiles successfully striking a US base operating in Jordan.

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The missile offensive follows a succession of US strikes on Iranian maritime assets in regional waters.

IRIB reported that an initial attack targeted an Iranian oil tanker near the Kharg Island anchorage, where crew members were safely evacuated. Moments later, US forces carried out a subsequent attack on a commercial vessel in the coastal waters off Jask County, alongside another explosion of unidentified origin reported in the area.

In response to the hostilities, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy issued an urgent evacuation warning, according to IRIB.

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Addressing the crew of maritime vessels in neighbouring ports, the IRGC vowed to retaliate by targeting oil tankers near Bahraini and Kuwaiti ports.

"In light of the atrocities of the American terrorist army in targeting several tankers of the Islamic Republic of Iran, we warn all tanker crews in the Kuwaiti and Bahraini ports, which host these terrorists and are partners in their atrocities, to immediately leave their vessels, whether at anchor or at the ports, because they will be targeted," the IRGC Navy declared according to IRIB.

Tensions across the strategic waterways and regional host nations remain at critical levels as both military forces continue exchanging strikes.

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Earlier on Tuesday, Iran’s IRGC Navy claimed that its forces had captured a US unmanned submersible at the entrance of the Strait of Hormuz during a complex intelligence and operational operation.

According to IRIB, the IRGC Navy fighters “trapped one of the most modern, intelligent, unmanned submarines” belonging to the US military at dawn.

The IRGC Navy said the submersible is equipped with the latest technology in the underwater field and was delivered to the US fleet in 2025.

According to Iran’s state news agency IRNA, the vessel is equipped with the world’s most advanced underwater technology and has been seized as a “war trophy.”IRNA further reported that photographs of the captured submersible are expected to be released in the coming hours.

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The development comes as US President Donald Trump claimed on Monday (local time) that oil prices will drop sharply once the United States achieves victory in its conflict with Iran, forecasting gas prices could fall below two dollars per gallon.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump linked high energy costs directly to ongoing military operations in the Middle East, asserting that post-war markets would stabilise rapidly.

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"Oil prices will drop precipitously, like everything else is dropping (but more!), when we WIN the war with Iran," Trump wrote. "Three Dollars a gallon, but ultimately, below Two Dollars a gallon."

Trump further reiterated his threat that the US will not let Iran have a nuclear weapon. "It will all happen quickly, and Iran will never have a Nuclear Weapon. MAGA!" he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)