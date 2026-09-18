FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'iPhone 18 Pro Sale Begins In India, Tata Group Stocks Fall 7%'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every afternoon, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:
1. iPhone 18 Pro Sale: Mumbai Customer Waits Over 10 Hours Outside BKC Apple Store To Get 1st Phone; Actor Vicky Kaushal Also Buys New iPhone - VIDEOS
A customer waited around 10-12 hours outside Apple's Jio World Drive store in Mumbai to become the first buyer of an iPhone 18 Pro series device there. (Read more...)
2. 17-Year-Old Gang-Raped, Stabbed To Death In Delhi, Body Eaten By Dogs; 3 Minors Among 4 Held
Her decomposed body was found dumped in an open field in Swaroop Nagar, with parts reportedly eaten by stray dogs. Police arrested the adult accused and apprehended three juveniles, recovering knives, clothes and the tempo. (Read more...)
3. Indian Hackers Used Anthropic's Claude To Breach OpenAI Systems, Earned ₹6.27 Lakh Bounty
Indian security researchers Harsh Jaiswal, Mohan Pedhapati, and Rahul Maini used Anthropic's Claude AI models to chain two OpenAI flaws and access employee ChatGPT accounts plus an internal GitHub repository. (Read more...)
4. iPhone 18 Pro Sale: Mumbai's Apple Store In BKC Sees Huge Crowds As Customers Queue Up To Get First Devices; VIDEOS
Hundreds of customers queued outside Apple's Jio World Drive store in Mumbai early Friday as the iPhone 18 Pro series went on sale across India. (Read more...)
5. Tata Group Stocks Fall Up To 7% As Uncertainty Mounts Over Tata Sons Listing After Noel Opposes Chandra's Reappointment
Tata group shares declined after Tata Trusts opposed taking Tata Sons public, reversing gains from the previous session. (Read more...)
Board Approves New Leadership. |
6. Govt Plans Measures To Prevent Merchants Passing UPI MDR Charges To Consumers
The government is working with UPI ecosystem participants to ensure Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) charges on select transactions are not transferred to consumers. (Read more...)
7. 'This Place Is Freaking Pathetic': Mumbaikars Shocked Over Olympia Cafe's Licence Suspension After Toilet Found In Food Storage Area
The 108-year-old eatery, recently visited by Christopher Nolan, Matt Damon and Tom Holland, faced online reactions, with users praising the FDA action and questioning its hygiene standards over findings. (Read more...)
8. Indonesia Gets Its First Aircraft Carrier: Inside The 41-Year-Old Giuseppe Garibaldi, From Speed To Aircraft Capacity
Set to be renamed KRI Sriwijaya, the 180-metre vessel can carry fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters. Indonesia plans to primarily deploy it for humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, maritime security and logistics across its vast archipelago. (Read more...)
9. Asian Games 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur Wins Toss As Team India Elects To Bowl First Against Japan In Women's Cricket Quarter-Final
Harmanpreet Kaur’s side, the defending champions, will aim to secure a semi-final spot against hosts Japan. (Read more...)
10. Salman Khan Gets Angry At Driver, Hits Him After Car Runs Over Fan's Foot While Making Way After Ganpati Darshan In Mumbai - VIDEO
After the actor was trolled for allegedly being rude, several users shared the full video, revealing the crowd chaos and context behind his reaction. (Read more...)