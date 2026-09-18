Stay informed without the overload. Every afternoon, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. iPhone 18 Pro Sale: Mumbai Customer Waits Over 10 Hours Outside BKC Apple Store To Get 1st Phone; Actor Vicky Kaushal Also Buys New iPhone - VIDEOS

A customer waited around 10-12 hours outside Apple's Jio World Drive store in Mumbai to become the first buyer of an iPhone 18 Pro series device there. (Read more...)

VIDEO | Mumbai: Sale of newly-launched iPhone 18 series begins. Visuals from Apple Store at Bandra Kurla Complex.



A customer says, "I’ve got the first phone. I’m really excited. My goal was to get the first one; I’d been waiting here for about 10 to 12 hours for this. Finally,… pic.twitter.com/TUmjp8GBc8 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 18, 2026

2. 17-Year-Old Gang-Raped, Stabbed To Death In Delhi, Body Eaten By Dogs; 3 Minors Among 4 Held

Her decomposed body was found dumped in an open field in Swaroop Nagar, with parts reportedly eaten by stray dogs. Police arrested the adult accused and apprehended three juveniles, recovering knives, clothes and the tempo. (Read more...)

3. Indian Hackers Used Anthropic's Claude To Breach OpenAI Systems, Earned ₹6.27 Lakh Bounty

Indian security researchers Harsh Jaiswal, Mohan Pedhapati, and Rahul Maini used Anthropic's Claude AI models to chain two OpenAI flaws and access employee ChatGPT accounts plus an internal GitHub repository. (Read more...)

At a high level, this was the full exploit chain.



1. HEIC/HEIF upload

2. ImageMagick decoding

3. Heap overflow on libheif

4. RCE on https://t.co/uiccfqfPbX

5. Critical OpenAI SSO flaw

6. ChatGPT/Codex takeover

7. Connected GitHub access

8. Internal repo PR… pic.twitter.com/nr2jEvKXT3 — s1r1us (@S1r1u5_) September 18, 2026

4. iPhone 18 Pro Sale: Mumbai's Apple Store In BKC Sees Huge Crowds As Customers Queue Up To Get First Devices; VIDEOS

Hundreds of customers queued outside Apple's Jio World Drive store in Mumbai early Friday as the iPhone 18 Pro series went on sale across India. (Read more...)

#WATCH | Mumbai: Massive crowds gather outside the Apple Store in Mumbai as eager customers queue up ahead of the official sales launch of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in India. pic.twitter.com/vOGotGmyFE — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2026

5. Tata Group Stocks Fall Up To 7% As Uncertainty Mounts Over Tata Sons Listing After Noel Opposes Chandra's Reappointment

Tata group shares declined after Tata Trusts opposed taking Tata Sons public, reversing gains from the previous session. (Read more...)

Board Approves New Leadership. |

6. Govt Plans Measures To Prevent Merchants Passing UPI MDR Charges To Consumers

The government is working with UPI ecosystem participants to ensure Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) charges on select transactions are not transferred to consumers. (Read more...)

7. 'This Place Is Freaking Pathetic': Mumbaikars Shocked Over Olympia Cafe's Licence Suspension After Toilet Found In Food Storage Area

The 108-year-old eatery, recently visited by Christopher Nolan, Matt Damon and Tom Holland, faced online reactions, with users praising the FDA action and questioning its hygiene standards over findings. (Read more...)

8. Indonesia Gets Its First Aircraft Carrier: Inside The 41-Year-Old Giuseppe Garibaldi, From Speed To Aircraft Capacity

Set to be renamed KRI Sriwijaya, the 180-metre vessel can carry fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters. Indonesia plans to primarily deploy it for humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, maritime security and logistics across its vast archipelago. (Read more...)

Helikopter penerbal pertama yang mendarat di atas ITS Giuseppe Garibaldi yang kelak nantinya akan menjadi KRI Sriwijaya

---

Cr: tuff_a - ig https://t.co/7H7sIZadFh pic.twitter.com/ATkca4vdTw — raciknator (@omdhilproject) September 17, 2026

9. Asian Games 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur Wins Toss As Team India Elects To Bowl First Against Japan In Women's Cricket Quarter-Final

Harmanpreet Kaur’s side, the defending champions, will aim to secure a semi-final spot against hosts Japan. (Read more...)

🚨 Toss 🚨#TeamIndia have won the toss and elected to bowl against Japan in the #AsianGames 2026 Quarter-final.



Updates ▶️ https://t.co/MIoR07Vyms pic.twitter.com/QoyiuDh9ut — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) September 18, 2026

10. Salman Khan Gets Angry At Driver, Hits Him After Car Runs Over Fan's Foot While Making Way After Ganpati Darshan In Mumbai - VIDEO

After the actor was trolled for allegedly being rude, several users shared the full video, revealing the crowd chaos and context behind his reaction. (Read more...)