Asian Games 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur Wins Toss As Team India Elects To Bowl First Against Japan In Women's Cricket Quarter-Final

BCCI Women/X

India won the toss and elected to bowl first against Japan in the women’s cricket quarter-final at the 2026 Asian Games on Friday, September 18.

Harmanpreet Kaur is leading the Indian side in the knockout clash against hosts Japan at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin. The match marks India’s opening fixture of their Asian Games campaign as they begin their bid to defend the gold medal won at the 2022 Hangzhou Games.

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India enter the contest on the back of a strong run of form, having recently won a record-extending eighth Women’s Asia Cup title after defeating Sri Lanka in the final. The Indian team will look to carry that momentum into the Asian Games and secure a place in the semi-finals.

Japan, meanwhile, will be hoping to make the most of home conditions and cause an upset against the defending champions. Mai Yanagida is leading the hosts, who will be appearing against India for the first time in a women’s T20I.

The women’s cricket competition at the Asian Games features a direct knockout format, meaning India must win the quarter-final to progress to the last four. Bangladesh have already secured a semi-final spot after their quarter-final against China was abandoned due to a wet outfield.