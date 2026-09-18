Salman Khan Gets Angry At Driver, Hits Him After Car Runs Over Fan's Foot While Making Way After Ganpati Darshan In Mumbai - VIDEO | x/Instagram

A video of Salman Khan appearing to lose his cool with his driver is going viral on social media. On Thursday, September 17, the actor visited politician Ashish Shelar’s residence to seek blessings during the Ganpati celebrations. As Salman left the venue, a huge crowd of fans gathered around his car, hoping to catch a glimpse of the superstar. Amid the rush, his driver was reportedly trying to steer the car through the crowd when a fan’s foot allegedly came under the vehicle. The situation was quickly brought under control, but Salman appeared upset with his driver, with the clip soon going viral.

Salman Khan Loses Cool At Driver As Car Reportedly Runs Over Someone’s Foot

After the short video surfaced online, several users accused Salman of being “rude” to his driver. However, a user later shared a longer version of the video, providing more context to the incident. In the extended clip, security personnel and some fans can be seen trying to clear a path for Salman’s car. As the vehicle attempted to move through the crowd, its tyre reportedly ran over someone’s foot. Security personnel were then heard asking the driver to reverse the car.

This is the real and complete video, you MF just post a 8 second video and troll him.



This video make me proud as a Fan of Salman Bhai.



Salman Khan angry at his driver after fan's foot comes under the car. https://t.co/OtLO21T4Xa pic.twitter.com/fbbo4wKTwF — Filmy_Duniya (@SalmanKingfv) September 18, 2026

The people standing close to the vehicle were subsequently asked to move away. Salman, who appeared to notice the situation, reacted immediately. He was seen hitting the driver’s hand and seemingly scolding him while asking him to move the car away from the crowd. In another clip, Salman was also seen stepping out of the vehicle.

Crowd went completely out of control. Fans climbed onto the car to see Salman Khan, the driver couldn’t see anything and the tyre accidentally ran over someone’s foot



That’s why #SalmanKhan scolded him. Stop spreading fake news https://t.co/nHntd3XnWR pic.twitter.com/oTUrqeg1Vb — Devil V!SHAL (@VishalRC007) September 18, 2026

While the initial video led several social media users to criticise Salman for allegedly being rude to his driver, the longer clip prompted some users to offer a different perspective. Sharing the extended video, one user wrote, “Crowd went completely out of control. Fans climbed onto the car to see Salman Khan, the driver couldn’t see anything and the tyre accidentally ran over someone’s foot. That’s why Salman Khan scolded him. Stop spreading fake news.”