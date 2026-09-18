'Piche!': Salman Khan Gets Irritated, Folds Hands And Requests Crowd To Make Way After Ganpati Darshan In Mumbai—VIDEO

Salman Khan Appears Irritated After Being Mobbed | Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan stepped out in Mumbai on Thursday, September 17, to seek blessings during Ganpati celebrations at politician Ashish Shelar’s residence. However, as the actor exited the venue after Ganpati darshan, he was mobbed by paparazzi and fans, making it difficult for him to reach his car.

Salman Khan Appears Irritated After Being Mobbed

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Salman was seen wearing a traditional tilak on his forehead and was dressed casually, with a beanie covering his head. As he made his way out of the venue, a large crowd gathered around him, eager to catch a glimpse of the superstar.

The situation soon turned chaotic as people surrounded Salman and blocked his path. His security team was seen trying to control the crowd and repeatedly urging people to move away from the actor and clear the way.

'Piche!': Salman Khan Urges People To Make Way

With the crowd continuing to block his path, Salman appeared visibly irritated and was seen asking people to move back and make way for him. He even folded his hands and politely requested those around him to clear the path so that he could leave.

In a video circulating online, Salman can also be heard repeatedly saying, “Piche,” as he tried to make his way through the crowd. The actor eventually managed to move towards his car amid tight security.