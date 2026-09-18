iPhone 18 Pro Sale: Mumbai Customer Waits Over 10 Hours Outside BKC Apple Store To Get 1st Phone; Actor Vicky Kaushal Also Buys New iPhone - VIDEOS |

Mumbai: An excited customer became one of the first buyers of the newly launched iPhone 18 Pro series in Mumbai after waiting outside Apple's store at Jio World Drive in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) for around 10 to 12 hours.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Sale of newly-launched iPhone 18 series begins. Visuals from Apple Store at Bandra Kurla Complex.



A customer says, "I’ve got the first phone. I’m really excited. My goal was to get the first one; I’d been waiting here for about 10 to 12 hours for this. Finally,… pic.twitter.com/TUmjp8GBc8 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 18, 2026

The customer, who managed to get the first phone at the store, said his main aim was to be among the first people to get his hands on the latest iPhone. “I’ve got the first phone. I’m really excited. My goal was to get the first one; I’d been waiting here for about 10 to 12 hours for this. Finally, the first phone is in my hands. I’m absolutely thrilled about it,” he said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max officially went on sale across India on Friday, September 18, drawing large crowds to Apple Stores and authorised retailers. Videos from the Jio World Drive outlet showed hundreds of customers waiting in queues, while Apple staff conducted a final countdown before the sale began.

Actor Vicky Kaushal was also among the early visitors to the BKC Apple Store. He purchased the new iPhone 18 Pro series device and unboxed it at the store. The actor was seen taking a selfie after opening his new phone.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Prices & Additional Benefits For Buyers

The iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900 for the 256GB variant. The 512GB model is priced at Rs 1,89,900, while the 1TB and 2TB versions cost Rs 2,39,900 and Rs 3,14,900, respectively. The iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,79,900 for 256GB. Its 512GB, 1TB and 2TB variants are priced at Rs 2,04,900, Rs 2,54,900 and Rs 3,29,900, respectively.

Apple is offering cashback of up to Rs 7,000 on eligible bank cards, along with no-cost EMI options of up to six months, subject to eligibility. Its Trade In programme offers exchange benefits of up to Rs 81,500 depending on the old device.

The new models are available through Apple Stores, authorised retailers and outlets including Amazon, Flipkart, Croma and Vijay Sales, as well as quick-commerce platforms such as Swiggy, Blinkit and Zepto.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in