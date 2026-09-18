iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro Go On Sale In India Today: Launch Offers & Where To Buy

iPhone 18 Pro Max and the iPhone 18 Pro smartphones have finally gone on sale in India today. The phones were announced at the Apple keynote event in Cupertino alongside its first foldable device. The iPhone 18 Pro series is powered by the A20 Pro chip, and is the first Apple device to come shipped with new Siri AI. The phones have a host of camera features including the variable aperture. The two devices are up for grabs on multiple platforms including Flipkart, Amazon, Zepto, Apple.in, and even its official retail outlets across India.

iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro price, availability

At the time of writing, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max stocks were already scarce. Several colour options were already out of stock on Amazon, Flipkart and other online sites. Even the Apple official site was showing delivery estimate as first week of October. Huge crowds have gathered outside Apple stores to purchase the devices as well.

In any case, the new iPhone 18 Pro Max price in India starts at Rs. 1,79,900 for the 256GB storage option, Rs. 2,04,900 for the 512GB storage option, Rs. 2,54,900 for the 1TB storage model, and Rs. 3,29,900 for the 2TB storage option.

The iPhone 18 Pro, on the other hand, starts at Rs. 1,64,900 for the 256GB storage option, Rs. 1,89,900 for the 512GB storage option, Rs. 2,39,900 for the 1TB storage options, and Rs. 3,14,900 for the 2TB storage option.

The phones come in Deep Black, Silver, Burgundy, and Glacier colour options. Launch offers include no-cost EMI options and up to Rs. 7,000 instant cashback on select bank cards.

iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro specifications and features

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max feature an aluminium unibody design with Ceramic Shield 2 on the front and Ceramic Shield on the back. The iPhone 18 Pro measures 150x71.9x8.75mm, and weighs 211 grams. The larger iPhone 18 Pro Max measures 163.4x78x8.75mm, with a weight of 249 grams. Both carry an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, allowing water resistance at a maximum depth of six metres for up to 30 minutes.

The iPhone 18 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR all-screen OLED display with a resolution of 2622x1206 pixels at 460ppi, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max features a larger 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 2868x1320-pixel resolution at 460ppi. Both screens support Dynamic Island, Always-On display, ProMotion technology with adaptive refresh rates of up to 120Hz, HDR, True Tone, P3 wide colour and Haptic Touch. The displays offer 1,000 nits of typical maximum brightness, 1,600 nits of peak HDR brightness and up to 3,000 nits of peak outdoor brightness, along with an anti-reflective coating.

Both smartphones are powered by Apple's A20 Pro chip, similar to that of the iPhone Duo, which features a six-core CPU comprising two super cores and four efficiency cores. The chipset also incorporates a seven-core GPU with Neural Accelerators, a dual 16-core Neural Engine and hardware-accelerated ray tracing. The phones run iOS 27 and support the next generation of Apple Intelligence, including Siri AI, which Apple describes as a more personal, conversational and powerful version of Siri.

Photography is handled by a 48-megapixel Pro Fusion camera system on both models. The setup includes a 48-megapixel Fusion Main camera with a variable aperture ranging from f/1.48 to f/4.0, a 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree field of view, and a 48MP Fusion Telephoto camera with a 100mm focal length, 4x magnification and f/2.8 aperture. The Telephoto camera also enables an optical-quality 8x zoom at a 200mm focal length. Overall, the camera system provides a 16x optical-quality zoom range and digital zoom of up to 40x.

Apple has also introduced more professional camera controls on the iPhone 18 Pro series, allowing users to adjust lens aperture, shutter speed and white balance and view a histogram. Other photography features include second-generation sensor-shift optical image stabilisation on the Main camera, 3D sensor-shift optical image stabilisation on the Telephoto camera, Photonic Engine, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 5, Night mode, next-generation portraits, Photographic Styles 3, Smart focus tracking, 48-megapixel macro photography, ProRAW and spatial photos.

For video, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max can record 4K Dolby Vision footage at up to 120fps using the Fusion Main camera. They support Cinematic mode at up to 4K Dolby Vision at 60fps, Action mode at up to 2.8K Dolby Vision at 60fps, ProRes video recording at up to 4K 120fps with external recording, ProRes RAW, Apple Log 2, Genlock and the Academy Color Encoding System. The phones also support Dual Capture at up to 4K Dolby Vision at 30fps, 4K Dolby Vision slow-motion recording at up to 120fps, macro video and Night mode time-lapse. Four studio-quality microphones, Spatial Audio recording, wind-noise reduction and Audio Mix are included for audio recording.

On the front, both models feature an 18MP Center Stage camera with an f/1.9 aperture and autofocus. It supports Centre Stage for photos and video calls, Dual Capture, ultra-stabilised video, Night mode and next-generation portraits. The front camera can record 4K Dolby Vision video at up to 60fps and supports ProRes video recording at up to 4K 60fps with external recording, as well as ProRes RAW and Apple Log 2. Face ID authentication is enabled through TrueDepth technology integrated into the Center Stage front-camera system.

Battery life differs between the two models. Apple rates the iPhone 18 Pro for up to 23 hours of typical use, up to 34 hours of video playback and up to 31 hours of streamed video playback. The iPhone 18 Pro Max offers up to 29 hours of typical use, up to 43 hours of video playback and up to 38 hours of streamed video playback. Both have built-in rechargeable lithium-ion batteries and support fast charging, with Apple claiming up to 50% charge in around 15 minutes when using a compatible 60W or higher adapter with Adjustable Voltage Supply.

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max support MagSafe and Qi2 wireless charging at up to 25W. Both use a USB-C connector that supports charging, DisplayPort and USB 3 data-transfer speeds of up to 10Gbps. They also feature the Action button and Camera Control, with the latter providing quick access to exposure, depth, zoom, cameras, photographic styles and tone.

Connectivity features include Apple's C2 cellular modem, 5G with 4x4 MIMO, Gigabit LTE, Apple's N1 wireless networking chip, Wi-Fi 7 with 2x2 MIMO, Bluetooth 6, Thread networking technology, NFC and Apple's second-generation Ultra Wideband chip. Both phones also support precision dual-frequency GPS with GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, BeiDou and NavIC. Unlike the eSIM-only iPhone Duo, the India specifications for the iPhone 18 Pro series list Dual SIM support with a nano-SIM and eSIM, along with Dual eSIM support.

Other features include a LiDAR Scanner, Emergency SOS, Crash Detection, Spatial Audio, Dolby Atmos, FaceTime HD, Centre Stage for video calls and up to 4K HDR video output through USB-C. Both models ship with iOS 27 and a USB-C charging cable, while Apple does not list a power adapter as part of the in-box contents.