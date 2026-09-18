iPhone 18 Pro Sale: Mumbai's Apple Store In BKC Sees Huge Crowds As Customers Queue Up To Get First Devices; VIDEOS |

Mumbai: Huge crowds gathered outside Apple’s store at Jio World Drive in Mumbai early Friday as the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max officially went on sale across India. Videos from outside the store showed hundreds of customers waiting in long queues to get their hands on the newly launched iPhone models.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Massive crowds gather outside the Apple Store in Mumbai as eager customers queue up ahead of the official sales launch of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in India. pic.twitter.com/vOGotGmyFE — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2026

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Huge crowds gather as the official sale of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max commences today across India.



Customers are seen standing outside the iPhone store at Jio World Drive to purchase the newly launched devices. pic.twitter.com/IrZhDODS8B — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2026

The nationwide sale of the iPhone 18 Pro series began on September 18, with customers turning up at Apple Stores, authorised retailers and major electronics outlets. Similar scenes were reported outside Apple stores in Delhi and Bengaluru, where buyers gathered ahead of the opening hours.

Customers Waiting Since Last Night

A customer at Mumbai’s Jio World Drive store, Hitesh Patel, said he had travelled from Nashik and had been waiting since Thursday night. "I came here from Nashik. We have been queuing up since 10 pm last night. I have got the first slot that is 8 am. After this, we will get our product delivered," Patel said.

#WATCH | Mumbai: A customer, Hitesh Patel, says, "I came here from Nashik. We have been queuing up since 10 pm last night. I have got the first slot that is 8 am. After this, we will get our product delivered. I change it (mobile) every year. Right now, I have a 17 Pro Max, and… https://t.co/RzKYvziuYk pic.twitter.com/B5V3pLvMe9 — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2026

Patel added that he upgrades his smartphone every year and currently owns an iPhone 17 Pro Max. He said he was at the store to purchase the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Models & Prices Respectively

The iPhone 18 Pro is priced at Rs 1,64,900 for the 256GB variant in India. The 512GB model costs Rs 1,89,900, while the 1TB and 2TB variants are priced at Rs 2,39,900 and Rs 3,14,900, respectively.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,79,900 for the 256GB version. Its 512GB, 1TB and 2TB variants are priced at Rs 2,04,900, Rs 2,54,900 and Rs 3,29,900, respectively.

Added Benefits For Buyers

Apple has also announced launch offers for buyers. Eligible customers can avail cashback of up to Rs 7,000 on select bank cards, including those issued by American Express, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI Card. No-cost EMI options of up to six months are also available, subject to card and retailer eligibility.

Customers upgrading from older iPhones and other smartphones can also use Apple Trade In, with exchange benefits of up to Rs 81,500 depending on the model and condition of the device.

The iPhone 18 Pro series is available through Apple’s online and offline stores, authorised retailers and outlets including Amazon, Flipkart, Croma and Vijay Sales. Quick-commerce platforms such as Swiggy, Blinkit and Zepto have also listed the new models for purchase.

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