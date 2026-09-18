17-Year-Old Gang-Raped, Stabbed To Death In Delhi, Body Eaten By Dogs; 3 Minors Among 4 Held | Representative Image

New Delhi: In a horrifying case of rape and murder in Delhi, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by four people, including three minors, stabbed to death and her body dumped in an open field, according to report in NDTV the parts of the victims body were later eaten by stray dogs,.

The shocking crime came to light on September 13 after the girl's highly decomposed body was found near Jaipal Rana's field on Kushak Road in the Swaroop Nagar area of Northwest Delhi. Police said the body had decomposed so severely that its gender could not initially be established.

Girl Went To Meet Friend, Was Allegedly Attacked In Tempo

According to police, the girl knew the accused and had travelled with them in a tempo. The group allegedly drank together inside the vehicle before the girl was sexually assaulted.

Police said she was subsequently stabbed multiple times and killed before her body was taken to an open field and abandoned. The victim had suffered at least 8 stab wounds, according to report in the Times Of India.

One of her hands was found separated from the body, while parts of the decomposed remains had been eaten by stray dogs.

Body Found Days After Murder

Police received information about a body lying near an open field along Kushak Road on September 13. A team reached the spot and found the unidentified remains.

The girl's family had not filed a missing-person report. Police said her family told investigators that she would sometimes leave home and return after a few days.

Four Held, Including Three Minors

The police after the discovery of the body initiated a investigation which eventually led police to four suspects, including three juveniles. The adult accused has been identified by police as Shivam alias Sudama alias Chuchu, while the three minors are aged 16 and 17.

Police said two knives allegedly used in the crime, along with clothes allegedly worn by the accused and the tempo, have been recovered. Investigators are continuing to establish the exact sequence of events and the individual roles of the four suspects.

Rape Confirmed During Investigation

The case was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Police are investigating the alleged rape, murder and disposal of the body, while forensic and technical evidence is being examined.

The case has shocked the area because of the alleged sequence of sexual assault, stabbing and abandonment of the victim's body in an isolated field, where it remained for days before being discovered.

Police investigation is underway, and the allegations against the accused are yet to be established in court.