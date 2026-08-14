FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'India Remembers Partition Victims, US Transshipment Warning'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every afternoon, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. White House Flags India In Tier 1 Of China Transshipment Risk Report

The White House has placed India in Tier 1 of its transshipment risk assessment, citing the country as a major export hub for China-linked goods. The report does not impose new tariffs on India but warns of stricter scrutiny over country-of-origin claims as India and the US negotiate a trade agreement. (Read more...)

The White House has placed India in Tier 1 of its transshipment risk assessment | File

2. 'Never Forget The Scars': Union Ministers Honour Victims, Recall 1947 Tragedy & Human Suffering On Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, S Jaishankar and JP Nadda paid tribute to Partition victims on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. They recalled the suffering, displacement and loss faced by millions in 1947, while honouring survivors’ courage and resilience. Shah blamed Congress for Partition, while other ministers stressed learning from history and building a harmonious India. (Read more...)

'Never Forget The Scars': Union Ministers Honour Victims, Recall 1947 Tragedy & Human Suffering On Partition Horrors Remembrance Day | File

3. Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: What The Data Says About The 1947 Tragedy?

The Partition of British India in August 1947 led to the creation of India and Pakistan and triggered one of the largest mass migrations in modern history. Millions of people were forced to leave their homes amid communal violence and uncertainty. (Read more...)

Partition Horrors Remembrance Day | X

4. Chamoli Tunnel Accident: 7 Dead, Several Trapped After Water & Debris Flood Under-Construction THDC Tunnel In Uttarakhand | Video

An under-construction THDC tunnel at Pipalkoti in Chamoli was flooded with water and debris, trapping several workers. Of 19 workers rescued and taken to Gopeshwar District Hospital, seven were declared dead. NDRF and SDRF teams are continuing rescue operations for those still trapped, while several injured workers remain under treatment. (Read more...)

5. 'No Matter Where They Hide': NCB Tracks Down Fugitive Drug Kingpin Virender Singh Basoya, Secures His Return From UAE

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Narcotics Control Bureau has brought fugitive drug kingpin Virender Singh Basoya back from the UAE. Basoya, accused of masterminding an international drug syndicate, was tracked by Indian agencies. Shah said the development highlights the government’s zero-tolerance approach to narcotics and its efforts to dismantle drug. (Read more...)

'No Matter Where They Hide': NCB Tracks Down Fugitive Drug Kingpin Virender Singh Basoya, Secures His Return From UAE | X / ANI

6. What Does Tech Freedom Truly Mean For India? Industry Leaders Weigh In Ahead Of Independence Day 2026

Industry leaders share their views on what tech independence means for India this Independence Day 2026, from sovereign AI to semiconductor self-reliance. (Read more...)

From L to R: Ipshita Chowdhury (Marketing Head at Motorola), Ashok Rajpal (MD of Ambrane India), and Tarun Pathak (Research Director at Counterpoint) | FPJ

7. 'A True Warrior': Boxing Fraternity Pays Emotional Tribute To Prichard Colon After His Death At 33

The boxing fraternity has come together to pay tribute to former Puerto Rican boxer Prichard Colon, who passed away at the age of 33, nearly 11 years after suffering a devastating brain injury during his bout against Terrel Williams. Colon’s death was announced by his father, Richard Colon, on August 13, 2026, bringing an end to a long and difficult battle following the life-changing injury. (Read more...)

Former Puerto Rican boxer Prichard Colon | X

8. 'Partnership Beyond Prime Ministers': Israel Consul General Yaniv Revach Hails Strong India-Israel People-To-People Ties | Video

Israel Consul General Yaniv Revach extended Independence Day greetings to India, highlighting strong India-Israel people-to-people ties and cooperation in culture, agriculture and water. He also announced the upcoming inauguration of a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Israel. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis hosted an Independence Day celebration attended by foreign diplomats. (Read more...)

#WATCH | Maharashtra: On the 80th Independence Day celebration in Mumbai, Consul General of Israel Yaniv Revach said, “...I was really glad and honoured to be here today. I sat at the table next to the Chief Minister, and I was honoured to be invited by him. We wish India and the… pic.twitter.com/jrfaUtXcTd — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2026

9. 'You Absolute Monkey': Kannada Actress Rishika Singh Lashes Out At Yash Over His Nude Scene In Toxic, Questions Portrayal Of Women—VIDEO

Rishika Singh lashed out at Yash after watching the Toxic trailer, criticising his nude scene and questioning the portrayal of women. "You have a wife waiting at home, so what’s the need for flirting with actresses?" she said. (Read more...)

Rishika Singh Takes Dig At Yash Over Toxic | Photo Via Instagram

10. Tara Sutaria’s Sultry Lace Look & Kiara Advani’s Power Red Ensemble Steal Spotlight At Toxic Mumbai Music Launch

Yash, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and the rest of the cast graced the much-awaited Toxic music album. It was the film’s leading ladies who stole the spotlight with their striking fashion choices at the event. (Read more..)