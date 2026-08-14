'Partnership Beyond Prime Ministers': Israel Consul General Yaniv Revach Hails Strong India-Israel People-To-People Ties | Video | X / ANI

Mumbai: Consul General of Israel in Mumbai Yaniv Revach on Thursday extended Independence Day greetings to India and highlighted the strong people-to-people ties between the two nations, while emphasising cooperation in areas including culture, agriculture and water.

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Revach told ANI he was honoured to attend the event and sit alongside the Maharashtra Chief Minister.

Highlighting the broader India-Israel relationship, the Israeli Consul General said the partnership extends beyond the two countries' prime ministers and is also rooted in ties between their people.

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"I was really glad and honoured to be here today. I sat at the table next to the Chief Minister, and I was honoured to be invited by him. We wish India and the Indian people a Happy Independence Day. The partnership between India and Israel is not only a partnership between our prime ministers, which is a very strong bond, but also a partnership between the people of India and the people of Israel," he said.

Revach noted that the two countries are working together in several sectors, including cultural cooperation, agriculture and water. He also highlighted the upcoming inauguration in Israel of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, describing it as one of the projects being promoted as part of the bilateral relationship.

"One of the most beautiful projects we are promoting is the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue, which is going to be inaugurated in Israel in a few months," he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Consul General of Israel in Mumbai Avishag Hefer also spoke about celebrating India's Independence Day in Mumbai for the second time.

"This is my second Independence Day here. The first time I arrived here, it took me a while to get used to the energy of the city. I am happy to spend the second Independence Day," Hefer told ANI.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis held an Independence Day celebration in Mumbai on Thursday, which was attended by Consuls General from several foreign embassies.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)