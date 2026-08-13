‘Under Our Control’: Iran Counters Donald Trump’s ‘Wall Of Steel’ Claim On Strait Of Hormuz

Iranian officials have rejected Donald Trump’s claim of US control over the Strait of Hormuz, reaffirming Tehran’s authority over the strategic waterway | AI Generated Image

Tehran, August 13, 2026: Iran on Thursday asserted that the Strait of Hormuz remains under its control, rejecting US President Donald Trump’s claim that Washington has “total control” over the strategic waterway crucial to global energy flows.

Hossein Taeb, head of the paramilitary Basij forces affiliated with Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, said the Islamic Republic continued to manage the strait and that the country was proceeding securely.

Iran has control of the Strait of Hormuz and has defeated US efforts to challenge it there, the new head of the Basij paramilitary force, Hossein Taeb, said on Thursday.



"Today, you can see that the Strait of Hormuz is under the management and control of the Islamic Republic,"… pic.twitter.com/amJGKasuqm — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) August 13, 2026

“Today, you see that the Strait of Hormuz is under the management and control of the Islamic Republic, and our country continues on its path in complete security,” Taeb said, according to state television.

The U.S.A. has total control over over the Strait of Hormuz. I THINK WE WILL KEEP IT! Our Naval Blockade is being called, by everyone, “A WALL OF STEEL,” and there is nothing Iran can do about it. They have no Navy, they have no Air Force, their remaining soldiers are unpaid, the… pic.twitter.com/kIkg9hnXSk — Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) August 12, 2026

Trump Claims ‘Total Control’

Taeb’s remarks came a day after Trump claimed that the US controlled the Strait of Hormuz and suggested that Washington intended to maintain that position.

“The U.S.A. has total control over the Strait of Hormuz. I THINK WE WILL KEEP IT!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday.

“Our Naval Blockade is being called, by everyone, ‘A WALL OF STEEL,’ and there is nothing Iran can do about it,” he added.

The US has repeatedly asserted control over the strait, while Iran has rejected those claims, maintaining that it effectively controls the waterway and plans to introduce a toll system.

Iran Warns Of US ‘Miscalculation’

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday accused the US of miscalculating the situation surrounding the strategic passage.

“The U.S. has long miscalculated due to intelligence failures. Case in point: The war on Iran. Now, an even bigger miscalculation on the Strait of Hormuz,” Araghchi said on X.

Iranian parliamentarian and National Security Commission member Behnam Saeedi also said on Thursday that the strait was closed to US and Israeli ships.

“Ships belonging to the Zionist regime will not have the right to pass through the Strait of Hormuz under any circumstances, whether in war or peacetime,” Saeedi told state television, adding that “US military ships will also be barred from passing through the Strait”.

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Iran-Oman Talks On New Route

Iran and Oman have been holding talks on establishing a new route through the Strait of Hormuz, but negotiations have yet to be finalised.

Tehran has maintained that even if the discussions result in a new route, that alone would not lead to the opening of the waterway unless the US meets Iran’s demands.

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