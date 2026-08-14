'A True Warrior': Boxing Fraternity Pays Emotional Tribute To Prichard Colon After His Death At 33

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The boxing fraternity has come together to pay tribute to former Puerto Rican boxer Prichard Colon, who passed away at the age of 33, nearly 11 years after suffering a devastating brain injury during his bout against Terrel Williams. Colon’s death was announced by his father, Richard Colon, on August 13, 2026, bringing an end to a long and difficult battle following the life-changing injury.

Colon was only 23 when he faced Williams in Fairfax, Virginia, in October 2015. During the fight, he suffered repeated blows to the back of his head and later collapsed in the dressing room. He was diagnosed with a subdural hematoma and underwent emergency surgery. The injury left him in a coma for 221 days and with severe neurological complications that required constant care.

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Before the tragic incident, Colon was regarded as one of boxing’s brightest prospects. He entered the Williams fight undefeated with a professional record of 16 wins, including 13 victories by knockout. His promising career was abruptly cut short, with his story later becoming one of the most heartbreaking examples of the dangers fighters can face inside the ring.

Following news of his death, several major figures and organisations from the boxing world expressed their condolences. The World Boxing Organization remembered Colon for his courage, perseverance and fighting spirit, while the World Boxing Council also paid tribute to the former fighter, describing him as a true warrior whose strength inspired people around the world.

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Colon’s story leaves a lasting legacy that extends beyond his achievements as a boxer. His case sparked important conversations about fighter safety and the dangers of blows to the head, with changes also introduced concerning rabbit punches. As tributes continue to pour in, Colon will be remembered not only for the promising career he lost, but also for the extraordinary resilience he showed throughout his long battle.