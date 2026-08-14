'Never Forget The Scars': Union Ministers Honour Victims, Recall 1947 Tragedy & Human Suffering On Partition Horrors Remembrance Day |

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union Minister JP Nadda on Friday remembered the victims of Partition on 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'.

They paid tribute to those who lost their lives, homes and loved ones, highlighting their courage, sacrifice and resilience while recalling the immense human suffering caused by the division of the country in 1947.

Home Minister said Partition was one of the most brutal chapters in history and accused the Congress of being responsible for the division of the country.

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In a post on X, Shah wrote, "The day of 14 August 1947 stands witness to one of the most brutal chapters in history, in which millions of people had to lose their lives enduring inhuman suffering, and tens of millions were forced to abandon their homes, property, and loved ones and become displaced. This scar of the country's partition, which is a gift from the Congress, will never be forgotten by history. I pay my respectful homage to all those who lost their lives in this catastrophe and to those who struggled against the atrocities."

"Through Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, the Modi government is reaching the memories of this tragedy to the youth, so that the forces seeking to divide the country again can never succeed and 'One India, Excellent India' becomes our supreme goal," the post further read.

Defence Minister described it as a tragedy that caused profound sorrow, displacement and uncertainty for millions of families.

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"'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' reminds us of the tragedy of India's Partition, which filled the lives of millions of families with profound sorrow, displacement, and uncertainty. It is not merely a painful chapter of history, but also a remembrance of the struggles, courage, sacrifice, and resilience of countless individuals who, despite losing their homes, families, property, and loved ones, demonstrated the resolve to rebuild their lives," Singh wrote in a post on X.

"This day reminds us that it is not enough to merely preserve the pains of history in memory; it is our duty to learn from them and build a strong, harmonious, and empathetic India, where the trauma of Partition is never again endured by any society. My humble tribute to all the known and unknown individuals who laid down their lives in the horrors of the country's Partition, and to the countless families who were displaced from their birthplace and roots," the post read.

Jaishankar also remembered the human suffering and geopolitical consequences of the Partition on 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day', and paid tribute to those who showed courage and resilience in rebuilding their lives.

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"On Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, recognise the enormous human suffering and far-reaching geopolitical consequences of Partition. Salute the courage and resilience of those who rebuilt their lives. But we must also remember the painful lessons from this period of our history," EAM wrote in a post on X.

Nadda said the Partition was a tragedy whose pain is still visible, and paid homage to those who endured displacement and rebuilt their lives while contributing to the reconstruction of the nation.

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"Partition Horrors Remembrance Day" reminds us of the countless agonies and struggles endured by those who bore the horrific scars of displacement during the Partition. The Partition of India was a tragedy whose pain still glimmers in the eyes of many even today. Driven by political ambitions and narrow ideologies, the country was divided in the name of religion, inflicting wounds on our collective psyche through bloodshed, hatred, and countless displacements," Nadda said in a post on X.

"The declaration of this historic Remembrance Day by the Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji serves as a poignant reminder of the torments and sacrifices of all those victims who endured inhuman trials to build new lives. On this day, I pay homage to all those families who, despite losing their land and loved ones, contributed to the reconstruction of the nation from scratch," the post read.

On August 14, India observes 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' to pay tribute to those who lost their lives and were displaced during the country's partition in 1947.

India attained its freedom from British rule on 15th August, 1947. Independence Day, which is celebrated on 15th August every year, is a joyous and proud occasion for any nation; however, with the sweetness of freedom came also the trauma of partition. The birth of the newly independent Indian nation was accompanied by violent pangs of partition that left permanent scars on millions of Indians.

The partition caused one of the largest migrations in human history, affecting about 20 million people. Millions of families had to abandon their ancestral villages, towns, and cities and were forced to find a new life as refugees.

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