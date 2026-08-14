Tara Sutaria’s Sultry Lace Look & Kiara Advani’s Power Red Ensemble Steal Spotlight At Toxic Mumbai Music Launch | Pic By Ashwini Sawant

The much-awaited music album of Toxic was launched in Mumbai on August 13, with the film’s star-studded cast coming together for a glamorous evening. Yash, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and the rest of the cast graced the event, but it was the film’s leading ladies who stole the spotlight with their striking fashion choices.

Kiara Advani brought a powerful dose of contemporary glamour to the red carpet in an all-red Elie Saab ensemble. She wore the designer’s floral-appliqué Cady blazer, priced at ₹1,98,091, with matching high-rise Cady flared pants worth ₹1,32,061. The plunging neckline, structured tailoring and dramatic flared trousers created a bold silhouette.

Kiara Advani at Toxic Mumbai Music Launch | Pic By Ashwini Sawant

Tara Sutaria opted for an elegant yet sultry black lace column dress from Helsa Studio, priced at ₹44,104. The fitted silhouette and intricate lace detailing gave the look a sophisticated edge, while her Katy Sling Lace 105 heels, reportedly priced at $1,150, added a luxe touch. She completed the ensemble with vintage Chanel earrings, keeping her accessories refined and letting the dramatic lace dress take centre stage.

Tara Sutaria at Toxic Mumbai Music Launch | Pic By Ashwini Sawant

Huma Qureshi embraced high-shine occasionwear in Safiyaa’s Lyran Midi Dress in Black with Gunmetal from the Autumn/Winter ’25 collection, priced at ₹3,75,052. The striking dress combines a dark base with shimmering gunmetal detailing.

Huma Qureshi at Toxic Mumbai Music Launch | Pic By Ashwini Sawant

Rukmini Vasanth brightened up the event in a sunshine-yellow dress featuring a corset-inspired bodice and a flowing skirt. The fitted upper half beautifully defined her silhouette, while the soft, fluid skirt added movement and femininity.