FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'Harmanpreet Kaur Steps Down As India Captain, FLY91 Debuts In Navi Mumbai'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. Bypolls 2026: Voting Begins In 5 Assembly Seats Across West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry; Assam's Nagaon Lok Sabha Seat Also Goes To Polls | Watch

Voting began for bypolls to five Assembly seats in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, along with the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat in Assam. (Read more...)

VIDEO | West Bengal: Voting for bypolls to Rejinagar assembly seat underway.Rejinagar seat in Murshidabad fell vacant after Humayun Kabir, who won both Rejinagar and Nowda in the 2026 assembly election, retained Nowda. His Aam Janata Unnayan Party has fielded his son Golam Nabi Azad.#RejiNagarBypoll #WestBengalBypoll(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 6, 2026

2. 'Not An Easy Decision': Harmanpreet Kaur Steps Down From Captaincy After Asian Games Gold; Smriti Mandhana Set To Take Over

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has stepped down from her role as captain in a statement announced on social media. (Read more...)

3. Protest Against CEC: Rahul Gandhi Joins INDIA Bloc Leaders As Security Personnel Obstruct Opposition March To EC - VIDEOS

INDIA bloc MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Supriya Sule, marched towards the Election Commission office in Delhi on Tuesday over SIR and alleged voter deletions. (Read more...)

LIVE: Protest March Against Vote Chori | Parliament House to EC Office, New Delhi https://t.co/9sCG7G7R1A — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 6, 2026

4. Pune Mumbai Expressway Accident: Bus-Truck Collision On Missing Link Near Lonavala Leaves 6-7 Passengers Injured | Video

A bus and truck collided on the Mumbai-bound carriageway of the Pune-Mumbai Expressway’s Missing Link near Lonavala early Tuesday, injuring six to seven passengers. (Read more...)

Bus-truck collision on the Pune-Mumbai #MissingLink near #Lonavala leaves 6-7 passengers injured. Two were shifted to Khopoli Municipal Hospital, one to Siddhivinayak Hospital and others to Panvel’s MGM Hospital. Traffic on the lane has been halted. https://t.co/t7VcGnw3Rm — Varad Bhatkhande | Journalist (@VaradBhatkhande) October 6, 2026

5. BMC To Launch 'Participate Mumbai' Initiative Today With Samagra Sanstha To Strengthen Citizen Participation In Civic Governance

The initiative, backed by an agreement with Samagra Sanstha, aims to create a structured platform for residents to identify local issues, suggest solutions and engage with civic administration. (Read more...)

🔹Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation proudly presents Participate Mumbai an initiative that brings citizens, corporates and institutions together to contribute towards Mumbai development. Alongside it Samagra – Transforming Governance aims to make civic processes simpler, faster, more transparent and citizen-centric, while enabling prompt grievance redressal and improved service delivery.🔹Scan the QR code and be a part of Mumbai's development journey towards better governance and a better future.#MyBMCUpdates#ParticipateMumbai #Samagra @CMOMaharashtra @mieknathshinde @SunetraA_Pawar @ShelarAshish @MPLodha @TawdeRitu @misanjayghadi — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) October 6, 2026

6. Delhi Court Grants Bail To 17 Students, Journalists Arrested During Protest Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar; Orders Medical Care For Injured

The Patiala House Court directed their immediate release, subject to conditions, and ordered medical treatment for those injured during the incident. (Read more...)

Delhi Court Grants Bail To 17 Students, Journalists Arrested During Protest Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar; Orders Medical Care For Injured | File

7. 'Can I Touch You?': Abhishek Sharma's Female Fan Pokes Him In Disbelief As India Star Signs Her Hand; VIDEO

The viral video shows a young woman is following Abhishek as he is exiting an airport with a marker pen in her hand. She calls out his name and asks him for a picture and an autograph. (Read more...)

8. FLY91 Begins Flights From Navi Mumbai International Airport; Announces 4 Direct Routes - VIDEO

FLY91 began operations from Navi Mumbai International Airport on Tuesday, launching direct flights to Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Goa and Agatti. (Read more...)