FLY91 Begins Flights From Navi Mumbai International Airport; Announces 4 Direct Routes - VIDEO |

Navi Mumbai: Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) witnessed the start of FLY91’s operations on Tuesday, with the airline launching direct flights to Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Goa and Agatti. The airline plans to operate more than 350 weekly flights across 14 destinations during its winter schedule.

FLY91’s first flight from Hyderabad received a water cannon salute upon arrival at the airport. A video showing the aircraft landing and receiving the ceremonial water salute has surfaced online.

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NMIA Expands Public Transport Network

Meanwhile, NMIA has announced an expansion of its public transport and ground mobility network ahead of the winter schedule, which will run from October 25, 2026, to March 27, 2027. The airport will offer multiple transport options, including buses, taxis, autorickshaws, car rentals and airport shuttles, catering to passengers travelling across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

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E-Shivai Services From October 7

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will begin e-Shivai electric bus services from NMIA on October 7. In the first phase, the services will connect the airport with Dadar, Borivali and Pune, operating from early morning to late night.

The Dadar-NMIA route will run via Sion and Atal Setu, while the Borivali-NMIA service will connect CSMIA Terminal 1, Bandra and Atal Setu. The Pune-NMIA route will have two daily services, one in the morning and another in the afternoon. Services connecting Thane and Nashik are planned by mid-November.

The fares have been fixed at Rs 450 for Pune, Rs 210 for Borivali and Rs 170 for Dadar East. Children below 12 years and women travelling with a National Common Mobility Card will be eligible for half-fare.

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Bharat Taxi From October 10

Bharat Taxi will begin operations from October 10 with a dedicated fleet of up to 40 vehicles. Prepaid taxi and autorickshaw services are also being introduced at the airport.

Chalo Bus will operate 21 daily services connecting NMIA with Marol in Andheri East, Bandra, Dadar and the World Trade Centre in Colaba. Services will operate at regular intervals during peak and non-peak hours, with additional capacity planned during peak periods.

Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) will operate seven dedicated airport routes, A1 to A7, connecting Terminal 1 with Kharkopar, Targhar, Belapur, Nerul, Panvel, Khandeshwar and the Airport Project Office. Belapur and Nerul services will operate every 15–20 minutes during peak hours, while further links to Vashi and Panvel are planned.

Enhanced Ground Transport Capacity

Overall ground transport capacity, including app-based taxis, car rentals, autorickshaws and buses, is being scaled up to 4,689 vehicles. This includes 3,787 app-based taxis, 184 car rentals, 171 autorickshaws and 547 buses.

Uber Go and Uber Premier will provide short- and medium-distance ride options, while Uber Auto will offer an additional on-demand option for shorter journeys. Passengers will also have access to prepaid taxis, prepaid autorickshaws and car rentals.

A complimentary inter-airport shuttle will also operate hourly between NMIA and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). Operated by Cityflo, Aarya and Chalo, the service will provide direct connectivity between Mumbai’s two airports.

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