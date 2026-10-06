Navi Mumbai International Airport Expands Connectivity With Buses, Taxis, Autos & Airport Shuttles | AI

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) has announced to expand its public transport and ground mobility network. The airport will offer a range of multimodal transport options, including buses, taxis, autorickshaws, car rentals and airport shuttles, with economical choices across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

E-Shivai Services From October 7

The enhanced multimodal operations have been announced ahead of the winter schedule, which runs from October 25, 2026, to March 27. The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will commence e-Shivai electric bus services on October 7. MSRTC's first-phase e-Shivai services will connect NMIA with Dadar, Borivali and Pune, with services operating from early morning to late night. The Dadar-NMIA route will run via Sion and Atal Setu, while the Borivali-NMIA route will connect CSMIA Terminal 1, Bandra and Atal Setu. The Pune-NMIA route will have two daily services, one in the morning and one in the afternoon. Services connecting Thane and Nashik are planned by mid-November.

Fares from NMIA will be Rs450 to Pune, Rs210 to Borivali and Rs170 to Dadar East. Children below 12 years of age and women travelling with a National Common Mobility Card will be eligible for half-fare.

Bharat Taxi From October 10

Bharat Taxi will start operations with a dedicated fleet of up to 40 vehicles from October 10. Meanwhile prepaid taxi and autorickshaw services are also being introduced.

Chalo Bus will operate 21 daily services connecting NMIA with Marol in Andheri East, Bandra, Dadar and the World Trade Centre in Colaba. Services will run at regular intervals during peak and non-peak periods, with additional capacity being added for peak-hour passenger and employee mobility.

Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) woll operate seven dedicated airport routes, A1 to A7, connecting Terminal 1 with Kharkopar, Targhar, Belapur, Nerul, Panvel, Khandeshwar and the Airport Project Office. Belapur and Nerul services will operate every 15-20 minutes during peak hours, with further links to Vashi and Panvel planned.

Ground transport capacity across app-based taxis, car rentals, autos and buses is being scaled up to 4,689, comprising 3,787 app-based taxis, 184 car rentals, 171 autos and 547 buses. Uber Go and Uber Premier will offer convenient ride options across short and medium- distance journeys, with pickup zones to facilitate passenger boarding. Uber Auto will provide an additional on-demand option for short-distance travel. Other options include prepaid taxis, prepaid autorickshaws and car rentals. Bharat Taxi will commence operations with a dedicated fleet of up to 40 vehicles from October 10, 2026.

A complimentary inter-airport shuttle will operate hourly between NMIA and CSMIA. Operated by Cityflo, Aarya and Chalo, the service will provide a direct transfer option between Mumbai's two airports.

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