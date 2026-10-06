Mumbai Bank To Launch Special Scheme For Fishermen, Workers; Pravin Darekar Sets ₹25,000-Crore Business Target |

Mumbai: The Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank will soon introduce a dedicated scheme for fishermen and working-class people, its chairman and BJP group leader in the state legislature, Pravin Darekar, said on Monday.

New Branch In Anushakti Nagar

Darekar was speaking at the inauguration of the bank’s new branch in Anushakti Nagar. The branch was inaugurated by Chembur MLA Tukaram Kate.

Darekar said the Trombay-Anushakti Nagar belt has a sizeable population of workers, pensioners and fishermen and the new branch would focus on making banking services easily accessible to these sections.

‘Fishermen Are Original Residents’

“Fishermen are the original residents of Mumbai. The bank will introduce a special scheme for fishermen and workers in the coming period,” Darekar said.

He said the Mumbai Bank had provided interest-free loans of up to Rs 1 lakh to women seeking to start businesses, with around 2,000 to 2,500 women having benefited from the initiative. The bank had also extended loans for housing to mill workers, Mathadi workers, teachers and police personnel, he said.

Darekar Raises NPA Issue

Darekar claimed that unlike nationalised and private banks, the Mumbai Bank had consistently tried to support ordinary Mumbaikars during difficult times. He also criticised the existing approach to non-performing assets, arguing that small borrowers should not be treated differently from large defaulters.

“The issue needs to be addressed and I have consistently raised it in the legislature. We will launch a movement in the cooperative sector on this issue in the future,” he said.

Darekar also said the bank's turnover had grown to around Rs 15,000-16,000 crore over the past 25 years. The bank has introduced a self-redevelopment scheme under which housing societies can undertake redevelopment themselves and potentially secure more space than under conventional developer-led projects, he said.

He expressed confidence that the bank would cross the Rs 25,000-crore business mark before the end of its next five-year period.

Kate praised the bank's work and requested Darekar to consider opening another branch at Ghatla village in Chembur, where residents currently have to travel to Govandi for banking services. He appealed to local residents to make use of the new Anushakti Nagar branch.

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