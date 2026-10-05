'Can I Touch You?': Abhishek Sharma's Female Fan Pokes Him In Disbelief As India Star Signs Her Hand; VIDEO | Instagram

Meeting a favourite cricketer can be a dream moment for any fan. One young female fan had a rather funny reaction when she met Indian cricketer and aggressive opening batsman Abhishek Sharma at an airport. The video of the fan moment is going viral on social media. The excitement on the face of the female fan during the interaction shows that it was moment when a dream suddenly turns into reality.

The young fan who spotted Abhishek Sharma at an airport was so overwhelmed that she poked him with her finger in disbelief while he signed her hand.

The viral video shows a young woman is following Abhishek as he is exiting an airport with a marker pen in her hand. She calls out his name and asks him for a picture and an autograph.

Humble Abhishek notices the excited fan and stops to meet her. She then asks him for an autograph on her wrist. However, the moment became even more memorable when she seems unable to believe that the cricketer is actually standing in front of her.

While Abhishek is signing her hand, the fan asks, "Can I touch you?" She then gently poked him with her finger two to three times as if she was checking if he is real. Her reaction left her laughing and covering her face in disbelief.

The viral video shows that the woman was barely able to contain her excitement as Abhishek calmly completed the autograph before continuing on his way. She was left smiling and looking at her signed hand. The woman was also blushing on camera and was visibly super excited in the viral video.

The viral video highlights that meeting Abhishek was more than just getting an autograph, however, it was a moment she could hardly believe which was really taking place.