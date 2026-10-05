Sanju Samson Or Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Who Should Partner Abhishek Sharma As India's T20I Opener? | X - cricworld777

Mumbai: India’s abundance of batting riches has created a problem most teams would happily inherit. With Abhishek Sharma virtually assured of one opening slot in the T20I side, the choice for the other spot has narrowed down to Sanju Samson and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Both offer compelling, but markedly different, cases.

India have preferred Samson alongside Abhishek recently, and head coach Gautam Gambhir has publicly backed continuity over chopping and changing the combination. Samson also reinforced his credentials with a 22-ball 57 against Afghanistan last month. Sooryavanshi, meanwhile, continues to make leaving him out increasingly difficult, having impressed on the Zimbabwe tour before producing another strong showing at the Asian Games.

The question, therefore, is no longer whether India have enough opening options. It is about which combination gives them the best chance of maximising the powerplay.

Abhishek the common denominator

Abhishek is the common denominator. His ability to attack pace and spin from the outset has made him central to India’s T20I approach. Against Afghanistan, he smashed 82 off 32 balls in the first T20I and followed it with a century in the third match.

Samson offers experience and a right-hand, left-hand combination with Abhishek. At his best, the wicketkeeper-batter is capable of matching his opening partner stroke for stroke while also providing an additional advantage to the team combination through his wicketkeeping.

His ability against spin could be particularly valuable on Indian surfaces. More importantly, Samson has already shown that the opening position suits his natural game better than a move down the order. During the Asian Games, he did not look as comfortable at No 3, strengthening the argument that if he plays, India should use him at the top.

Sooryavanshi offers sheer aggression

Sooryavanshi presents a different proposition.

The 15-year-old is another left-hander, meaning an Abhishek-Sooryavanshi partnership would sacrifice the left-right combination. But what India lose in variety, they could gain in sheer aggression.

Sooryavanshi scored 151 runs during the three-match T20I series in Zimbabwe at a strike rate of 196.10, including scores of 50 off 19 balls and 81 off 49. Those numbers underline why the youngster has rapidly moved from being a long-term prospect to a genuine challenger for a place in the XI.

Pairing Abhishek and Sooryavanshi would give India two batters whose first instinct is to attack. It would be a high-risk combination, but also one capable of deciding matches inside the powerplay. In modern T20 cricket, where teams increasingly value boundary percentage over the preservation of wickets, that possibility is difficult to ignore.

Samson remains balanced choice

Yet Samson arguably remains the more balanced choice for now.

His experience, wicketkeeping ability and right-handedness give India greater flexibility. There is also merit in Gambhir’s argument that established performers should not lose their positions merely because another player is producing eye-catching performances.

That does not mean Sooryavanshi should remain on the sidelines indefinitely.

India have an opportunity to treat Samson and Sooryavanshi not as competing philosophies but as two options for different conditions. Samson can provide experience and balance, while Sooryavanshi can be unleashed when India want maximum aggression.

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India face opening dilemma

For the moment, Abhishek-Samson appears the safer first-choice combination. But if India decide that relentless powerplay aggression is the future of their T20 batting, Abhishek-Sooryavanshi could ultimately prove the more destructive partnership.

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